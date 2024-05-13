Unapologetically ATL

Donald Glover fans respond on social media to surprise album ‘Atavista’

Here’s what listeners think of reimagined Childish Gambino album from 2020
Credit: Nicholas Hunt

By
25 minutes ago

Fans of Childish Gambino, the musical moniker of multitalented Atlantan Donald Glover, woke up to a surprise album titled “Atavista” Monday morning.

According to a tweet from Glover around midnight, the 11-track Childish Gambino project is the “final version” of his 2020 album, “3.15.20.”

The first version initially appeared on the website donaldgloverpresents.com before it was removed and re-uploaded to streaming platforms a week later. On Thursday, “3.15.20″ was taken down again from most sites, except on YouTube, in preparation for “Atavista.”

This latest iteration includes many of the same songs that appeared on the original, which had guest appearances from Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. Several of those songs have now been remastered and updated with new titles.

Although the album is missing “Feels Like Summer,” there are fresh verses from Summer Walker on “Sweet Thang,” formerly titled “24.19″, and Young Nudy on “Little Foot Big Foot,” formerly titled “35.31.”

The latter, a country-inspired record, is the project’s lead single and comes with a jazzy, black-and-white music video starring Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary.”

Gambino, the creator of the award-winning FX television series “Atlanta” and Amazon Prime’s “Swarm,” revealed there will be visuals for every song on the album in addition to a special vinyl release. And if that wasn’t enough, he also announced a world tour with artists Willow and Amaarae, and yet another new album due this summer.

As fans got wind of “Atavista”, many took to social media to share their excitement and delight at being able to start their day with new and old bops.

Meanwhile, diehard Gambino fans admitted they were glad to listen to “Human Sacrifice,” a song that was once teased but unreleased until now.

And some hoped Gambino would continue dropping tracks currently unavailable on streaming platforms.

And although the initial sentiment was generally positive, a few fans made sure to ding Glover with critique of the fact that after several years waiting, “Atavista” isn’t exactly the truly new album they were hoping to receive.

About the Author

Follow Najja Parker on twitter

Najja Parker is a video and news correspondent for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture team. She is an engaging on-air talent, who has served as a host for the newsroom’s special projects and events, such as the movie premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” a documentary chronicling the rise of Atlanta hip-hop.

