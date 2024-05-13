Donald Glover fans respond on social media to surprise album ‘Atavista’

The first version initially appeared on the website donaldgloverpresents.com before it was removed and re-uploaded to streaming platforms a week later. On Thursday, “3.15.20″ was taken down again from most sites, except on YouTube, in preparation for “Atavista.”

This latest iteration includes many of the same songs that appeared on the original, which had guest appearances from Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. Several of those songs have now been remastered and updated with new titles.

Although the album is missing “Feels Like Summer,” there are fresh verses from Summer Walker on “Sweet Thang,” formerly titled “24.19″, and Young Nudy on “Little Foot Big Foot,” formerly titled “35.31.”

The latter, a country-inspired record, is the project’s lead single and comes with a jazzy, black-and-white music video starring Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary.”

Gambino, the creator of the award-winning FX television series “Atlanta” and Amazon Prime’s “Swarm,” revealed there will be visuals for every song on the album in addition to a special vinyl release. And if that wasn’t enough, he also announced a world tour with artists Willow and Amaarae, and yet another new album due this summer.

As fans got wind of “Atavista”, many took to social media to share their excitement and delight at being able to start their day with new and old bops.

Meanwhile, diehard Gambino fans admitted they were glad to listen to “Human Sacrifice,” a song that was once teased but unreleased until now.

And some hoped Gambino would continue dropping tracks currently unavailable on streaming platforms.

And although the initial sentiment was generally positive, a few fans made sure to ding Glover with critique of the fact that after several years waiting, “Atavista” isn’t exactly the truly new album they were hoping to receive.

Childish Gambino is swindling people. This “new” album actually came out 4 years ago. All he did was put actual song titles instead of numbers/dates pic.twitter.com/rtnFOE6TGm — kevikev (@KevCoke6) May 13, 2024