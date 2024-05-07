A.M. ATL: Braves fans are struggling

Morning, y’all! We should be mostly rain-free today, with temperatures approaching the upper 80s.

Today’s newsletter offers a look at Georgia kids dropped from Medicaid, a pair of Atlanta radio stalwarts up for a big honor and the latest from Gaza. Plus some tips for Mother’s Day dining (and gifts!).

But first: let us commiserate with fellow Braves fans who also happen to be Comcast customers.

***

WE’RE NOT ON TV?!

Credit: John Bazemore/AP Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Braves return to the friendly confines of Truist Park tonight, looking to get their offensive act together after a one-win West Coast road trip. But if a series against the Red Sox happens and a huge chunk of the would-be audience can’t watch, does it really happen at all?

I’m referring, of course, to what I just now decided to call the Comcastrophe: the carriage dispute that has millions of Braves-loving Comcast customers lacking their Bally Sports channels and the ability to watch their team.

The AJC’s Justin Toscano did a great job of explaining the technical and business-y aspects of the issue here. But we also wanted to hear from real live customers about how they’re coping.

And buddy, did y’all have thoughts. A quick selection, with complimentary commentary from yours truly:

“It’s time for MLB to step in and be the adult in the room and make all the spoiled kids in the room behave like ADULTS, and fix this mess.” Hear hear, Bob.

“For decades, the Braves identity was tied to the fact that anyone, anywhere could watch a Braves game. Today, their practices are as classist as they are nonsensical.” Get fired up, Evan!

“There are a lot of disabled, old and shut-ins that love the Braves. They are not computer savvy to get FUBO or whatever ... or even how to work it if they had it.” Sad face emoji.

For clarity’s sake: Comcast subscribers can change cable companies or check out DirecTV Stream or Fubo Live to watch Braves games. Ask your nephew if you need help setting it up!

“Wednesday I took a walk and listened to the radio broadcast through the MLB app. I also watched the condensed game on the MLB app. That is how I intend to watch in the foreseeable future, probably without the walk.” Please stay active, Dave.

“There are a few steps, and it’s not cost-free, but a VPN (even with a Firestick and a TV) plus an MLB subscription can allow you to trick them into thinking you’re somewhere other than Atlanta. I chose Denver because, I mean, if they want to block me from watching the Rockies, that’s a fate I can accept.” Clever. But probably illegal!

“On Facebook are fans that stream most games on their Facebook page.” Also probably illegal! Definitely doesn’t have the express written consent of Major League Baseball.

For what it’s worth, the author cut the cord a while back. I then moved to DirecTV Stream when YouTubeTV had a similar dispute with the regional sports networks. It works OK.

If you’re able, tune in at 7:20 p.m. tonight to see Reynaldo Lopez and the Braves take on the Sox. And try not to laugh when you see Comcast’s regional headquarters looming just outside the Truist Field fence.

***

CEREMONY MOVED

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Citing safety concerns amid ongoing campus protests over the war in Gaza, Emory University moved next week’s commencement ceremonies to the Gas South District in Duluth. President Greg Fenves said the “Emory Police Department, security advisers, and other agencies” all advised against holding ceremonies on campus.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East: The Hamas militant group said it accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal to halt its seven-month war with Israel. But Israeli leaders said the agreement failed to meet its core demands — and pressed on with their military offensive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Today’s the last day for Gov. Brian Kemp to sign or veto legislation from the recent session of the General Assembly. On the “sign” list: a budget that includes raises for 300,000 teachers and other state workers.

» Atlanta City Council approved a $3.8 million settlement with the family of Johnny Hollman, the church deacon who died while being arrested after a minor car crash last fall.

» A new study from Georgetown University found that Georgia dropped more than 300,000 children from Medicaid and its PeachCare for Kids health insurance program.

» A Dunwoody High student died after suffering an unspecified medical emergency at school. The teen’s family suspects a possible overdose.

***

CROSSOVER VOTER

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he’s voting for Joe Biden — and encourages other Republicans to do so, too.

“The alternative is another term of Trump, a man who has disqualified himself through his conduct and his character,” Duncan wrote in an opinion piece published in the AJC.

» Hush money trial: Judge fines Trump $1K for contempt, threatens jail time

***

PLAYING DRESS-UP

They’re all too vertical for inclusion directly in this newsletter, but don’t miss these photos from last night’s Met Gala. Among the featured celebrities: Atlantans Usher and Donald Glover.

***

FAILURE TO LAUNCH

Boeing nixed its first-ever flight with NASA astronauts because of a valve issue.

***

RADIO RECOGNITION

Credit: File photos Credit: File photos

Q99.7′s Bert Weiss (left) and V-103′s Big Tigger, both veterans of the Atlanta airwaves, earned nominations for the National Radio Hall of Fame. It’s the second straight year Weiss has been nominated.

***

SHE’S WORTH IT

Mother’s Day is Sunday, so go ahead and order those flowers if you haven’t. And while we’re at it: stock up on unique gifts, make brunch reservations at one of these popular spots or try something a little different with afternoon tea service.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

May 7, 1954

A tiny blurb announced a big decision: the lake created by the still-under-construction Buford Dam would bear the name of poet Sidney Lanier. That by way of legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Phillip Landrum.

Lanier wrote “Song of the Chattahoochee,” a poem inspired by the river dammed up to create the lake. He also fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, a fact that led federal officials to (briefly) consider changing the lake’s name last year.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink recently captured 6-year-old Devonte Tucker Jr. playing in the splash pad at Vine City’s Rodney Cook Sr. Park.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: Enjoy actor Ewan McGregor (who plays a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars” movies) surprising fans at a recent screening in Atlanta.

***

