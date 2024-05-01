Atlanta Braves

Comcast customers will need streaming service to watch Braves

Atlanta Braves' Jarred Kelenic breaks his bat on a single against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

Comcast customers have few options to watch Braves games now that Bally’s Sports is not available on the cable provider. Purchasing a streaming service is the best way to watch games.

The Braves website lists subscriptions with DirecTV Stream and FUBO live as streaming services that will carry Braves games.

In its statement concerning the dispute, Diamond Sports, the owner of 15 regional sports networks, including Atlanta, said viewers can access games “through subscriptions to Fubo, DirecTV or DirecTV STREAM or through our direct-to-consumer offering, Bally Sports+ for the teams for which Diamond retains DTC rights.”

Comcast customers will not be able to stream games on BallySports.com or the BallySports app. The BallySports+ service is also not available for Braves games.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

