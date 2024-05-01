Comcast customers will need streaming service to watch Braves

Comcast customers have few options to watch Braves games now that Bally’s Sports is not available on the cable provider. Purchasing a streaming service is the best way to watch games.

The Braves website lists subscriptions with DirecTV Stream and FUBO live as streaming services that will carry Braves games.

In its statement concerning the dispute, Diamond Sports, the owner of 15 regional sports networks, including Atlanta, said viewers can access games “through subscriptions to Fubo, DirecTV or DirecTV STREAM or through our direct-to-consumer offering, Bally Sports+ for the teams for which Diamond retains DTC rights.”