With less than two weeks to go, the countdown has begun to find the perfect present for mom. If you’re kind of stuck and want something unique, her are five ideas to help you.

Reel viewer

For a bit of nostalgia, creating your own reel viewer costs between $16.95-$34.95 with Uncommon Goods.

“Assemble snapshots of your favorite memories and add them to your very own reel using the redemption code included with your viewer,” the website states.

Credit: Uncommon Goods Credit: Uncommon Goods

Vinyl

Do you have a song that reminds you of mom? Or an epic playlist that signifies your relationship? Whether you do or don’t, music is a soul tie, so why not create your own record?

Print Your Vinyl is where you can create memories to your own soundtrack of life for $54.95. It’s a great gift that allows you to customize the record by uploading your favorite tracks and using a personal picture for the album cover.

Journal

Help mom this year by giving her a new leather journal.

According to Senior Helpers, journaling is a wonderful way to keep the brain healthy and active as we age. For $29.95, the Shoppers Outlet has handcrafted leather journals with a pop of color. For an additional price you can add a do-it-yourself gift wrap with a bag and tissue paper.

Credit: TheShoppersOutlet.com Credit: TheShoppersOutlet.com

Minted heart photo art

The Minted is home to photo collages and canvas creations from personal images. This Mother’s Day, give mom the gift of a popular heart-shaped snapshot mix. Just upload 30 photos, and Minted will arrange them in the perfect heart-shaped collage. Oh, and it’s one of Oprah’s favorite things.

Prices vary from $23-$220 depending on the size and wood frame color.

Paint by numbers

Why spend money on a paint and sip when you can host a Mother’s Day brunch and do it yourself? Canvas by Numbers gives you the option to upload your own photo for a custom paint-by-number canvas. Starting at $39.95, you can create your own personalized artwork.

From creating your own soundtrack, picture reel, journal or paint-by-numbers set, there are plenty of fun and creative ways to celebrate mom this year. These ideas are also great for Christmas, birthdays and any other day you want to make her cry happy tears and feel loved.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.