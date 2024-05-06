BreakingNews
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Ewan McGregor surprises audience at Atlanta screening of ‘Phantom Menace’

Plaza Theatre was showing the 25th anniversary edition on the ‘Star Wars’ film.
Ewan MacGregor (right), shooting a film in Atlanta, came by for the 25th anniversary screening of "The Pantom Menace" at the Plaza Theatre Atlanta on May 4, 2024. He is here with owner Chris Escobar. JAMES ELLIS/ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL

Credit: James Ellis

Credit: James Ellis

Ewan MacGregor (right), shooting a film in Atlanta, came by for the 25th anniversary screening of "The Pantom Menace" at the Plaza Theatre Atlanta on May 4, 2024. He is here with owner Chris Escobar. JAMES ELLIS/ATLANTA FILM FESTIVAL
By
10 minutes ago

On Star Wars Day on May 4, the Plaza Theatre audience that came to see the 25th anniversary screening of “The Phantom Menace” got a super cool bonus: an appearance by star Ewan McGregor.

Christopher Escobar, who owns the Plaza, said he convinced McGregor to stop by, courtesy of a common friend. McGregor, 53, happened to be Atlanta to shoot another film called “Flowervale Street,” which also stars Anne Hathaway. (She has been promoting her new Amazon rom-com “The Idea of You,” which came out this past weekend and was shot in Atlanta.)

He took questions from the audience for 30 minutes. He then provided Atlanta Film Festival community partners Wax & Wane, Rocco Shapiro and Sean Valdivieso with autographed collectible Obi-wan Kenobi lightsabers.

“The Phantom Menace” pulled in $8 million in domestic box office for its re-release weekend, coming in second behind only “The Fall Guy” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

McGregor played the younger Obi-Wan in that movie, taking over for Sir Alec Guinness who originated the role in 1977′s “Star Wars.”

The May 4, 2024 screening of "The Phantom Menace" featured Ewan McGregor and special light sabers to film directors Rocco Shapiro (left) and Sean Valdivieso. JAMES ELLIS

Credit: James Ellis

icon to expand image

Credit: James Ellis

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Veto day: Kemp will soon decide whether to sign or nix key Georgia proposals

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
After protests, Emory University to move commencement ceremony off campus
19m ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

World Congress Center plots possible $1B future for 20 downtown acres

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Possible solutions and a lot of frustration to Comcast/Bally’s dispute
1h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

OPINION
TORPY: Marjorie, why the media (unfortunately) just can’t let you go
The Latest

Credit: WAGA/PEAO

BRIEFS: Alyse Eady’s second baby; Atlanta mixologist on ‘Vanderpump Villa’
15m ago
The house in Anne Hathaway’s Amazon rom-com ‘The Idea of You’ is an Atlanta Airbnb
Josh Brolin, Julia Garner in Atlanta for horror thriller ‘Weapons’
Featured

Credit: AP

Explaining America’s long history with campus protests
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Bryce Elder, Braves clobbered by Dodgers for fourth loss in five games