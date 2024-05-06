On Star Wars Day on May 4, the Plaza Theatre audience that came to see the 25th anniversary screening of “The Phantom Menace” got a super cool bonus: an appearance by star Ewan McGregor.

Christopher Escobar, who owns the Plaza, said he convinced McGregor to stop by, courtesy of a common friend. McGregor, 53, happened to be Atlanta to shoot another film called “Flowervale Street,” which also stars Anne Hathaway. (She has been promoting her new Amazon rom-com “The Idea of You,” which came out this past weekend and was shot in Atlanta.)

He took questions from the audience for 30 minutes. He then provided Atlanta Film Festival community partners Wax & Wane, Rocco Shapiro and Sean Valdivieso with autographed collectible Obi-wan Kenobi lightsabers.