Snackboxe Bistro to close its Doraville location this week

“Being able to focus on just one location will allow us to give you the very best that our ‘day ones’ deserve,” the Instagram post said. “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a ‘see you at our Duluth location.’”

The couple decided to open Snackboxe Bistro after a trip to Laos in 2016, with the Duluth location following in 2022.

In a 2018 interview with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Athakhanh said Laotian food is very “labor intensive” with most items made by hand. She likened it to northern Thai food with some distinct differences; it tends to involve more fermented ingredients, which add salty and sour flavors, and the cuisine incorporates lots of vegetables, herbs and sticky rice.

“We just want to bring Laos to Atlanta,” Athakhanh said in 2018, a month after the restaurant opened. “There aren’t many Laotian restaurants here. And this is not a mom-and-pop place. We wanted to connect with all age groups and have the young crowd and the old crowd and the more adventurous crowd, too.”

Snackboxe Bistro was named to the Atlanta Michelin Guide’s list of recommended restaurants, designated to restaurants for above-average food.

Starting Monday, May 13, the hours at the Duluth location will be noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

1960 Day Drive, Duluth. 770-558-1105, duluth.snackboxebistroga.com

