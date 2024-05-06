But he also noted: “If I don’t get in this year, I think I’ll feel a little like the guy that shows up to the bar at 1:45 a.m., the door is locked, but the remaining people in the bar are having the time of their lives while my face is pressed up against a window watching them with envy.”

Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, spent many years at BET hosting “106 & Park” and “Rap City.” He came to Atlanta in early 2013 as afternoon host at V-103, then moved to mornings in 2020. He is now co-hosting the show with Jazzy McBee.

There are 24 nominees in total.

More than 800 industry members will receive an online ballot June 16 to cast votes for up to six nominated individuals. The top six vote recipients will gain automatic induction and a Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee will pick two more.

The inductees for 2024 will be revealed June 17 and honored at an induction ceremony Sept. 19 at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.