This is Weiss’ second nomination in two years.
Bert Weiss of Q99.7 and Big Tigger of V-103 were among 24 nominees for the 2024 National Radio Hall of Fame. For Weiss, it's his second nomination in a row. RODNEY HO/AJC,AUDACY

By
38 minutes ago

Two Atlanta radio vets have been nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame: Q99.7′s Bert Weiss and V-103′s Big Tigger.

Weiss, who began his own show in Atlanta at Q99.7 in 2001 and has since expanded that show into syndication with 19 markets, was nominated last year as well but didn’t make the final cut.

“I know it’s a cliché but I really do feel like it’s an honor to be considered,” Weiss said.

But he also noted: “If I don’t get in this year, I think I’ll feel a little like the guy that shows up to the bar at 1:45 a.m., the door is locked, but the remaining people in the bar are having the time of their lives while my face is pressed up against a window watching them with envy.”

Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, spent many years at BET hosting “106 & Park” and “Rap City.” He came to Atlanta in early 2013 as afternoon host at V-103, then moved to mornings in 2020. He is now co-hosting the show with Jazzy McBee.

There are 24 nominees in total.

More than 800 industry members will receive an online ballot June 16 to cast votes for up to six nominated individuals. The top six vote recipients will gain automatic induction and a Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee will pick two more.

The inductees for 2024 will be revealed June 17 and honored at an induction ceremony Sept. 19 at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

