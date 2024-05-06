After more than a week of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on its Atlanta campus, Emory University announced Monday it will move its commencement ceremonies from campus to the Gas South District in Duluth.

In a letter to community members, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said safety concerns led officials to move graduation-related ceremonies indoors to the complex, which includes the Gas South Arena and the Gas South Convention Center.

“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly,” Fenves wrote. “It was made in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisers, and other agencies — each of which advised against holding Commencement events on our campuses.”