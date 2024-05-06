After more than a week of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on its Atlanta campus, Emory University announced Monday it will move its commencement ceremonies from campus to the Gas South District in Duluth.
In a letter to community members, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said safety concerns led officials to move graduation-related ceremonies indoors to the complex, which includes the Gas South Arena and the Gas South Convention Center.
“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly,” Fenves wrote. “It was made in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisers, and other agencies — each of which advised against holding Commencement events on our campuses.”
On April 25, students set up an encampment on campus to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and oppose plans to build an Atlanta public safety training center. Although protesters say the encampment was peaceful, police made several arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse the crowd. Fenves originally said “highly organized, outside protesters” were responsible for the protests, but later walked those comments back. Fifteen of the 23 people arrested on April 25 were students.
The university says it will post changes to the schedule on its commencement website, which includes an FAQ section. Diploma ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13. Events will be livestreamed, Emory says. Students and faculty should bring their Emory IDs with them.
Several colleges and universities, including Columbia University, have changed or canceled commencement ceremonies in anticipation of protests or demonstrations. Emory’s FAQ says attendees may not engage in excessive noise or chants, hold protests where the health and safety of others is threatened, knowingly interfere with unimpeded movement at the event.
About the Author