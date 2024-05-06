Atlanta City Council OKs $3.8M settlement in Johnny Hollman death

Council members unanimously passed the legislation signing-off on the settlement amount after briefly going into executive session.

The 62-year-old became unresponsive after being stunned with a Taser and put into handcuffs by Kimbrough following a crash in southwest Atlanta, and after refusing to sign a ticket written by the officer.

Body camera footage released in November by Atlanta police shows the entire encounter. At one point, Kimbrough can be seen grabbing Hollman’s arm while repeating, “Sign the ticket.” Hollman replies with, “OK. I’m going to sign the ticket.” Kimbrough then appears to force Hollman to the ground, before stating that he would use his Taser.

Hollman can then be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.” The struggle continues for only a few more seconds and then Hollman appears to fall unconscious, the video shows.

The family’s lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating the Fourth Amendment by using excessive force, violating Hollman’s First Amendment right through physical retaliation, failing to provide him with medical care, physically restraining him and ultimately leading to his “wrongful death.”

Attorneys Harold Spence and Mawuli Davis, who represent the Hollman family, said they were pleased with the settlement amount. They praised Hollman’s children for their tireless work and said the deacon’s death brought about two significant changes.

APD changed its policy in the wake of the incident, instructing officers not to arrest drivers for refusing to sign traffic citations. Going forward, the department said, police will simply write “refusal to sign” on the ticket.

“No citizen will ever again be arrested for an alleged refusal to sign a traffic citation,” Spence said in a phone interview after the City Council approved the settlement. “That’s a change that will affect countless individuals.”

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office also changed its policy on the release of officers’ body-worn camera footage in use-of-force cases. Now body camera footage can be released once all the witnesses have been interviewed, Davis said.

Before that, the process could take months or even years.

Though nothing can bring Hollman back, both attorneys said that in the end, the city of Atlanta did right by his grieving family.

“We recognize this, not just as a victory for their family, but really an acknowledgement of the importance of community in these fights for justice,” Davis said.

Though a settlement was reached, Davis said the Hollman family’s fight would continue “until those responsible are criminally prosecuted.”

Reporter Caroline Silva contributed to this story.