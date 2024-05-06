Nation & World News

Boeing calls off its first astronaut launch because of valve issue on rocket

Boeing has called off its first astronaut launch because of a balky rocket valve
Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket is seen at Space Launch Complex 41 after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, late Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket is seen at Space Launch Complex 41 after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, late Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing called off its first astronaut launch because of a valve problem on the rocket Monday night.

The two NASA test pilots had just strapped into Boeing's Starliner capsule when the countdown was halted, just two hours before the planned liftoff. A United Launch Alliance engineer, Dillon Rice, said the issue involved an oxygen relief valve on the upper stage of the company's Atlas rocket.

There was no immediate word on when the team would try again to launch the test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay. It was the latest delay for Boeing's first crew flight, on hold for years because of capsule trouble.

“In a situation like this, if we see any data signature is not something that we have seen before, then we are just simply not willing to take any chances with what is our most precious payload,” Rice said.

Starliner's first test flight without a crew in 2019 failed to reach the space station and Boeing had to repeat the flight. Then the company encountered parachute issues and flammable tape.

Within minutes, Boeing's new-style astrovan was back at the launch pad to retrieve Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from their pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX a decade ago to ferry astronauts to and from the space station after the shuttle program ended, paying the private companies billions of dollars. SpaceX has been in the orbital taxi business since 2020.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore carries roses to hand out to relatives as he leaves the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board the Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket for a mission to the International Space Station at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams leave the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket for a mission to the International Space Station at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore gives an air fist bump to well-wishers as he leaves the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket for a mission to the International Space Station at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NASA astronaut Suni Williams waves to well wishers as she leaves the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board the Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket for a mission to the International Space Station at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NASA astronaut Suni Williams laughs with relatives as she leaves the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board the Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket for a mission to the International Space Station at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Monday, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for Monday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police officer charged with distribution of child porn
2h ago

Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

How a beach trip in Mexico's Baja California turned deadly for surfers from Australia and...
8m ago
Pro-Palestinian protesters break through barricades to retake MIT encampment
26m ago
Pulitzer Prizes in journalism awarded to The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP and...
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of AtlaToro

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests