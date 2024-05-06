U.S. Rep. Mike Collins acknowledges criticism after reposting racist video

Referring to black people as animals, particularly monkeys, is a well known racist trope.

On Monday, Collins issued a statement saying he does not condone racism or discrimination and any student found to have targeted another person for the color of their skin should face the consequences.

“If that person is found to have treated another human being improperly because of their race, they should be punished appropriately, and will hopefully seek forgiveness,” Collins wrote. “Frankly, I did not believe that to be the focal point of the video shared at the time, but I recognize that there certainly seems to be some potentially inappropriate behavior that none of us should seek to glorify.”

Collins has been criticized in recent months for posts some of viewed as racist, including an incident in March when he reposted from an antisemitic account a comment targeting a Washington Post journalist who is Jewish. Collins later claimed he was agreeing that the reporter was a “garbage human” and was not commenting on her ethnicity.

Despite walking them back in public comments, Collins has not deleted either that post or the Ole Miss post.