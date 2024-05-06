Politics

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins acknowledges criticism after reposting racist video

U.S. Representative Mike Collins (R-GA 10) at North Oconee High School in Bogart, GA, Tuesday, February 20, 2024. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
21 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins acknowledged Monday criticism he faced for reposting a viral video showing apparently racist behavior during a campus protest.

Collins had faced backlash, including a rebuke from the Georgia NAACP, after sharing the video of counter-protesters at the University of Mississippi shouting at a pro-Palestine protester, a Black woman. One student in the video appeared to be making monkey sounds and gestures toward the woman.

“Ole Miss taking care of business,” Collins, R-Jackson, wrote initially when he posted the video Friday.

Referring to black people as animals, particularly monkeys, is a well known racist trope.

On Monday, Collins issued a statement saying he does not condone racism or discrimination and any student found to have targeted another person for the color of their skin should face the consequences.

“If that person is found to have treated another human being improperly because of their race, they should be punished appropriately, and will hopefully seek forgiveness,” Collins wrote. “Frankly, I did not believe that to be the focal point of the video shared at the time, but I recognize that there certainly seems to be some potentially inappropriate behavior that none of us should seek to glorify.”

Collins has been criticized in recent months for posts some of viewed as racist, including an incident in March when he reposted from an antisemitic account a comment targeting a Washington Post journalist who is Jewish. Collins later claimed he was agreeing that the reporter was a “garbage human” and was not commenting on her ethnicity.

Despite walking them back in public comments, Collins has not deleted either that post or the Ole Miss post.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

