T’s Brunch Bar opens new locations and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

The T’s Brunch Bar’s menu, developed by Murray and chef Jamarious Gilmere, includes crab fingers, fried green tomatoes, biscuits and oxtail gravy, seafood deviled eggs, salmon croquettes, oxtail omelet, and chicken and waffles. The new locations will also roll out new menu items such as beignets, seafood hashbrowns, cinnamon roll pancakes and a 14K gold steak dinner.

Drink options include the Magic City with Crown Royal Peach, orange juice, and peach slurry topped with Champagne and the Smoked Pineapple Ginger Margarita.

In addition to T’s Brunch Bar, Murray also owns Red Velvet Bistro and formerly co-owned Gritz Brunch Bar, both in Douglasville. She opened the first T’s Brunch Bar on Peachtree Street in Midtown in 2022.

The Cumberland Mall location will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Fast-growing local Mexican restaurant chain Rreal Tacos is set to open another Atlanta location next year on the Eastside Beltline.

Located at 699 Ponce de Leon in the Ford Factory Lofts, the restaurant takes over a space previously occupied by Dos Burros, another Mexican restaurant that was co-owned by Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le of Fishmonger and Andy Tan of Hopstix in Chamblee.

The space features a sizeable indoor-outdoor patio and an expansive indoor bar.

Rreal Tacos, co-owned by Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez, serves a variety of tacos alongside dishes such as birria pizza, burritos, tortas and tostadas. The full bar features a variety of margaritas and a wide selection of tequilas and mezcals.

Otero and Hernandez, who use a second-generation space acquisition strategy when looking for new places to open, also have locations in Chamblee, Sandy Springs, Cumming, Sugar Hill, Midtown, west Midtown and Buckhead, with plans to open locations in Decatur and Lawrenceville in 2025.

Dips Kitchen is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location next month inside Krog Street Market.

Located between Gu’s Dumplings and Ju-C Bar in the former Indulge Popcorn space, Dips will serve a menu of dips as meals created by “former “Top Chef” contestant Whitney Otakwa, including schug hummus, fried “hot” chicken and Low Country shrimp, as well as seasonal options like kale Caesar and deviled egg salad. Each dip comes with a choice of dipper (pita, sourdough or gluten-free crackers, veggies or flatbread crisps). Each dip also can be made into a sandwich, wrap, or salad.

Founded by Jeff Scardino in 2023, Dips Kitchen began as a mobile eatery that has popped up at Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village.

The eatery will join several other food and dining concepts at Krog Street Market including Superica, Suzy Siu’s Baos, Varuni Napoli, Recess and the Michelin-recommended Fred’s Meat and Breads. Dips will be open 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Good Vibes: Ice Cream Shop & Soda Pop is coming to Dunwoody Village in spring 2025. The shop will serve a variety of ice cream including non-dairy and sorbet options, brownies and hand-crafted sodas. The shop will feature indoor and patio seating and retro arcade games. Good Vibes will join several other food and beverage concepts at Dash Hospitality’s Dunwoody Village, including Bar{n}, Morty’s Meat & Supply and Message in a Bottle.

The Hapeville location of Junior’s Pizza at 397 N. Central Ave. has closed, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Owners Jennifer and Alex Aton started Junior’s as a pop-up serving New York-style pizza in 2017, then opened their first brick-and-mortar location on Georgia Avenue in Summerhill in 2019. The Hapeville location debuted in 2023.

After nearly six years, Steady Hand Beer Co. will close Nov. 24 at 1611 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. in Atlanta, according to a post on the brewery’s Instagram account:

CEO Kevin Sullivan and his brewmaster brother Brian Sullivan opened Steady Hand in 2019, with brews including Georgia Farmhouse Ale and Flower Business Double IPA. Housed in a former warehouse, the taproom featured polished concrete, raw metal and reclaimed wood materials, a bar with 24 taps, and areas for live music and private events.

Metro Atlanta’s beer scene has been hard hit over the past two years, with many other breweries closing their doors including two locations of Elsewhere Brewing, Eventide Brewing, Schoolhouse Brewing’s Emory Point location, Orpheus, Second Self, Anderby Brewing, Blackberry Farms Brewery, Burnt Hickory Brewing, the East Lake location of Hippin Hops, the Buckhead location of Iron Hill Brewing and Kettlerock Brewing. In addition, Scofflaw Brewing, which has several locations in Georgia, will no longer move forward with a previously planned location in Buckhead.

However, several brewery openings are on the horizon in Georgia, including Skol Brewing in downtown Atlanta, Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse in East Point, Crooked Can Brewing in Snellville and Voodoo Brewing in Roswell.

Handmade Dumplings and Noodles is now open at 1100 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, Rough Draft Atlanta reports.

Longtime Atlanta bakery Piece of Cake is moving from its current space at 3215 Roswell Road to a space at 3872 Roswell Road in the Buckhead Court development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

