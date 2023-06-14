Nordic-inspired brewery, ‘eatertainment’ concept coming to downtown Atlanta

A craft brewery and an “eatertainment” concept with games, food and drinks are both set to open in the coming months on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta-based hospitality group 200 Peachtree Group is behind SKOL Brewing Company and Valhalla Social, both slated for the 200 Peachtree St. building.

Set to open in late 2023, SKOL will feature eight beers and a Nordic-inspired menu from Rich Rosendale, a certified master chef who also oversees culinary operations for adjoining restaurant R3 Rosendale Concepts, catering and events business Rosendale Events and Southern Exchange Ballrooms event operations. The 5,000-square-foot space will have approximately 90 seats, with a maximum capacity of 250 people for private events.

David Bostic, who has worked for breweries including Big Draft Brewing in West Virginia, will be responsible for overseeing the production of SKOL Brewing Company’s craft beers, including the recipes and seasonal menu changes.

Located above SKOL, Valhalla Social will be a “drinkery, eatery, and entertainment hall complete with axe throwing, pool tables, shuffleboards, basketball, skeeball, foosball, ping pong, darts and more,” according to a press release. Expected to open in mid-2024, the 15,000-square-foot space will seat about 300 people, and Valhalla will serve SKOL beers, as well as cocktails including the Blood Thirsty, with vodka combined with house bloody mary mix, served with a rim of Rich’s Backyard Blackened Seasoning and salt mix, and two beef and vegetable skewers; and the

Spear of Heaven, which sees mezcal and pineapple rum combined with pepper and bay leaf simple syrup and lemon juice.

The two concepts will share menu items including the Juicy Lucy burger, a fried walleye sandwich, cheese curds, Viking lager onion rings,

smoked brisket poutine and mead-infused cheesecake.

The two spaces, which will be able to be joined together, with a maximum capacity of 750 people for large events. Atlanta-based CNNA Architects will oversee both projects.

SKOL and Valhalla “address a need in the downtown area for the convention and tourism market, especially ahead of the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship and the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” according to the press release.

The concepts will be housed in what were previously rentable venue spaces that were a part of Southern Exchange Ballrooms. SKOL Brewing Company’s space most recently hosted The Harry Potter Experience.

“The Downtown Atlanta area is being reimagined,” said Drew Tull, president and managing partner of 200 Peachtree Group. “The area is booming with new investments as Atlanta prepares to be put in the biggest spotlight since the 1996 Olympics.”

In 2014, the 200 Peachtree building, which was previously home to a Macy’s department store, was the beneficiary of $12 million in tax credits from Invest Atlanta, the city’s development arm. The center’s event space, which is across the street from downtown’s Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, features 14-foot-high teardrop chandeliers and 30-foot ceilings.

