Kettlerock Brewing to close in Peachtree Corners in February

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the end of this incredible adventure. Our last day is Feb. 4. From our first plan in May 2018 to our doors opening in 2021, and on through to the beginning of 2024, Kettlerock has been more than a brewery—it’s been a journey, an exploration of flavors, and a community gathering place.

Our aim was simple: to craft beers that embodied the spirit of adventure. We’ve strived to blend European and American styles, creating brews that are as complex as they are balanced. But beyond the beer, it’s been about the connections made, the conversations shared, and the memories created.”

A representative for the brewery declined to provide more information on the closure.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

Kettlerock opened in 2021 in the former Nemoe’s Tavern & Grill location at 6025 Peachtree Parkway. The venture, owned by the Peet family, produced more than 15 beers, with recent brews including Celestial Mosaic IPA, Variable Conditions kettle sour and Down By the Bay fruited blonde ale, as well as a hard seltzer and seltzer cocktails.

Kettlerock is the second brewery to close within the past year, with Anderby Brewing and Distilling closing in July 2023. More than five breweries closed in metro Atlanta in 2023, including Biggerstaff Brewing, Blackberry Farms, Hippin Hops in East Lake, Candler Rail Brewery, Orpheus Brewing and Second Self Beer Co.

Atlanta Brewing Company, Atlanta’s oldest craft brewery, scrapped plans to reopen in the Underground Atlanta development after closing its original Upper Westside location in 2022, while Burnt Hickory Brewing closed its location in Kennesaw with plans to relocate.

Pontoon Brewing, which closed its two locations in late 2023, recently reopened its Sandy Springs taproom.

Explore Gwinnett County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.