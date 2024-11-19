Breaking: Ousted Georgia judge suspended from practicing law
Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Breakfast eatery Java Jive set to close on Ponce de Leon after 30 years

A mural is painted on the west side of the Java Jive retro breakfast diner located at 790 Ponce de Leon Ave. / (Jenni Girtman / Atlanta Event Photography)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

A mural is painted on the west side of the Java Jive retro breakfast diner located at 790 Ponce de Leon Ave. / (Jenni Girtman / Atlanta Event Photography)
By
32 minutes ago

Iconic breakfast restaurant Java Jive is set to close next month after 30 years on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The Dec. 22 closure was announced in a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account:

“We can’t begin to say how grateful we are to the many people who have kept us going for over three decades,” the statement reads in part. “What a crazy ride it has been to be on Ponce for the last 30 years as the city has changed around us yet we’ve remained the same.”

Steven Horwitz and his wife, Shira Levetan, opened Java Jive in 1994 at 790 Ponce de Leon Ave. as a coffee and dessert shop with weekend brunch. The restaurant added weekday breakfast later that year.

While gingerbread waffles and buttermilk pancakes are the stars of the menu, other breakfast specialties include scrambles and omelets, grits and biscuits.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
At Java Jive on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta, gingerbread waffles served with lemon curd on the side are a weekend brunch exclusive.

Credit: undefined

icon to expand image

Credit: undefined

In 1996, lunch and dinner menus were added with salads, sandwiches and soups, as well as classic comfort dishes including meatloaf, lasagna, stuffed peppers. Eventually, though, the restaurant reverted back to focusing on its original breakfast offerings.

The eatery’s eclectic, retro design includes Bakelite-handled cake breakers, atomic-age lamps, heavy old-fashioned stand mixers and chrome and Formica dinette sets. The corner is home to a collection of pastel stovetops, and a pastry case displays antique dishware and appliances for sale.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Steven Horwitz and his wife Shira Levetan, the owners of Java Jive, are pictured in the restaurants in the mid-1990s. / AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC file photo

“There was a sense of design that went into residential and commercial products in this country during these times that you just won’t see anymore,” Horwitz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1995.

Java Jive’s isn’t the only Ponce institution that will close permanently in the coming weeks. Further down the street, Bookhouse Pub is set to close after more than 15 years.

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of the Upper Room

Upper Room opens at Ponce City Market and more Atlanta restaurant news
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Z-Space Design

Atlanta restaurateur switching from seafood to steak at his next restaurant
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jersey Mike's sandwich chain is acquired by private equity firm Blackstone for $8 billion4m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Aaliyah Man for the AJC

Local restaurant’s banana pudding serves history with a sweet twist
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Georgia couple has found that marshmallows can be a sticky business16m ago
3 ways to advance your holiday cookie game 1h ago
Michelin chef’s new Atlanta restaurant opens and more local dining news
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LAKEN RILEY CASE
Investigators say Jose Ibarra’s clothing on Snapchat confirmed suspicions
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location