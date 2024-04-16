Food & Dining

Iron Hill Brewery to close its Buckhead location in May

The interior of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. / Courtesy of Iron Hill Brewery

Credit: Hannah Jimerson

Credit: Hannah Jimerson

The interior of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. / Courtesy of Iron Hill Brewery
By
5 minutes ago

Delaware-based brewery and restaurant chain Iron Hill Brewery will close its Buckhead location on May 2.

Iron Hill Brewery opened its first Georgia location in Buckhead at the Lenox Marketplace at 3535 Peachtree Road NE in 2020. A second location at 1224 Hammond Drive in Dunwoody’s Twelve24 development opened the following year. The Dunwoody location will remain open. Tomorrow’s News Today first reported on the Iron Hill Brewery closure.

Chris Westcott, CEO of the Iron Hill Brewery chain, said in a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the decision to close came from a decline in foot traffic and a location that suffered from “post-pandemic challenges.”

“We opened Buckhead in the last days of 2020, which was smack in the middle of the pandemic, and the local community welcomed us,” the statement said. “At the time, this was an attractive location due to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and shopping environment in Buckhead. Although the retail location had the potential to recover, it continues to greatly suffer from several post-pandemic challenges and hasn’t reclaimed its destination stature.”

“In addition, the resulting changes in consumer shopping behavior further reduced foot traffic and contributed to the decision to close the location. These factors create an environment that makes it difficult for Iron Hill to attract customers to this location and operate successfully.”

ExploreBeer and brewery news

On March 25, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a civil lawsuit against Iron Hill Brewery of Buckhead LLC and Iron Hill Brewery LLC, which accused the brewery of firing a Black chef after he reported widespread race and sex discrimination in July 2021.

The EEOC said it reached out to Iron Hill in September after finding reasonable cause to believe it had violated federal law, but the brewery did not proffer an acceptable agreement for “informal methods of conciliation to endeavor to eliminate the unlawful employment practices and provide appropriate relief.”

Iron Hill Brewery declined to comment on the allegations.

The eatery offers a variety of beer on tap including signature brews like Light Lager, Vienna Red Lager and Pig Iron Porter, and the food menu includes salads, appetizers, sandwiches, pizza and weekend brunch.

The chain was founded in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies and was named for the Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where George Washington battled the British. It also has locations in Delaware, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and New Jersey.

Iron Hill in Buckhead is one of more than seven breweries to close in metro Atlanta in the past 18 months.

Anderby Brewing, Orpheus Brewing, Second Self Beer Co., Blackberry Farms Brewery and the East Lake location of Hippin Hops all closed in 2023, while Kettlerock Brewing closed its doors in February and Arches Brewing in Hapeville will close in May.

Pontoon Brewing reopened its original Sandy Springs location earlier this year after a brief closure, though its Tucker taproom known as the Lodge remains closed.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: USPS chief faces Senate grilling over mail service complaints in metro Atlanta33m ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft buys huge tract south of Atlanta for more data centers
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-75 South in Henry remains closed after fatal wreck
16m ago

Credit: Google Maps

An Atlanta office-to-residential conversion faces foreclosure

Credit: Google Maps

An Atlanta office-to-residential conversion faces foreclosure

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump returns to court as jury selection in his historic hush money case enters 2nd day
27m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jesse Horton

Georgia Classics: Macon’s music and culinary past come together at H&H Restaurant
1h ago
This Alpharetta entree delivers intensity, richness
1h ago
Stock Up: 3 locally made syrups and sauces
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
2h ago
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer