Iron Hill Brewery to close its Buckhead location in May

“We opened Buckhead in the last days of 2020, which was smack in the middle of the pandemic, and the local community welcomed us,” the statement said. “At the time, this was an attractive location due to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and shopping environment in Buckhead. Although the retail location had the potential to recover, it continues to greatly suffer from several post-pandemic challenges and hasn’t reclaimed its destination stature.”

“In addition, the resulting changes in consumer shopping behavior further reduced foot traffic and contributed to the decision to close the location. These factors create an environment that makes it difficult for Iron Hill to attract customers to this location and operate successfully.”

On March 25, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a civil lawsuit against Iron Hill Brewery of Buckhead LLC and Iron Hill Brewery LLC, which accused the brewery of firing a Black chef after he reported widespread race and sex discrimination in July 2021.

The EEOC said it reached out to Iron Hill in September after finding reasonable cause to believe it had violated federal law, but the brewery did not proffer an acceptable agreement for “informal methods of conciliation to endeavor to eliminate the unlawful employment practices and provide appropriate relief.”

Iron Hill Brewery declined to comment on the allegations.

The eatery offers a variety of beer on tap including signature brews like Light Lager, Vienna Red Lager and Pig Iron Porter, and the food menu includes salads, appetizers, sandwiches, pizza and weekend brunch.

The chain was founded in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies and was named for the Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where George Washington battled the British. It also has locations in Delaware, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and New Jersey.

Iron Hill in Buckhead is one of more than seven breweries to close in metro Atlanta in the past 18 months.

Anderby Brewing, Orpheus Brewing, Second Self Beer Co., Blackberry Farms Brewery and the East Lake location of Hippin Hops all closed in 2023, while Kettlerock Brewing closed its doors in February and Arches Brewing in Hapeville will close in May.

Pontoon Brewing reopened its original Sandy Springs location earlier this year after a brief closure, though its Tucker taproom known as the Lodge remains closed.

