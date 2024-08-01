Brewery, food hall coming to the Grove at Towne Center in Snellville

Founder Andy Sheeter said Crooked Can’s brewing style is “all over the board,” noting highlights including the Florida Sunshine lager that took the silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2019, and the High Stepper American IPA.

Credit: Courtesy of the Grove at Towne Center Credit: Courtesy of the Grove at Towne Center

The Crooked Can team is working on filling the nine or 10 stalls that will be part of the food hall inside the brewery. Sheeter said all vendors will be local, from existing restaurants to “up-and-coming food trucks and people with a dream.” He foresees stalls serving pizza, barbecue, coffee, ice cream, sushi, burgers and healthy options.

The brewery and food hall will closely resemble Crooked Can’s other locations, with an “urban chic and industrial vibe,” Sheeter said, with “clean lines, reclaimed woods and stainless steel.”

Sheeter said while he wasn’t initially intending to expand into Georgia, “when somebody presents a good opportunity, you listen to it.” He said Snellville’s city center resembled Winter Garden, “with a nice community and walkable area.”

The nine-building, 18-acre, $140 million Grove at Towne Center development comes from the City of Snellville and real estate companies Casto and MidCity Real Estate Partners. The Grove green space features outdoor tables and chairs, a splash pad and pavilion.

Other forthcoming tenants and projects at the Grove include the Tomlin apartment building, Parkside at the Grove, Grove Taqueria, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, Thrive Coworking, Gwinnett County Elizabeth H. Williams Library and Northside Medical Snellville.

