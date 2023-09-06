BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Two Trump co-defendants seek separate trials in Georgia election interference case

Blackbird Farms Brewery closing in Lilburn after two years

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

Restaurant News
By
1 hour ago
X

Craft brewery Blackbird Farms Brewery is closing in Lilburn after just over two years.

The closure was announced on the brewery’s Facebook page.

“It took every penny we had to open the doors which left us with no money for marketing, distribution and special events,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, we are simply out of money and not busy enough to pay our bills.”

The statement also referenced a cost-prohibitive permit needed from the Gwinnett County Health Department to continue operating.

ExploreMore beer and brewery news

Matt Williams, a longtime Atlanta brewer, brewery consultant and beverage professional, opened the brewery at 4098 Lawrenceville Highway in early 2021.

At the time, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution beer writer Bob Townsend that the farm in the brewery’s name was aspirational.

“It’s not a farm, yet, but we think that’s coming,” he said. “We’d like to have a farm location up in North Georgia somewhere, either on a small scale like this, or a full production facility. But, the market will tell us if that’s appropriate, or not.”

The name was also a nod to the ingredients used in brewing the beers, including foraged herbs, flowers and fruit.

Beers brewed on the five-barrel system include Yellow River Wheat, Part Time Genius Hazy IPA, and an amber lager, called Georgia Airport Beer, made with Vienna malt.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

“Style-wise, we’re going to do everything,” Williams said in 2021. “We’ll have sours, New England and hazy IPAs, and everything else. I brewed for other people for a long time, and I’m excited to get all these beers that I created over the years in one place. That’s going to be a lot of fun for me, because, really, it’s all about the beer.”

Blackberry Farms is one of several metro Atlanta craft breweries to close in 2023, including Anderby Brewing, Candler Rail Brewery, Orpheus Brewing and Second Self Beer Co.

Atlanta Brewing Company, Atlanta’s oldest craft brewery, scrapped plans to reopen in the Underground Atlanta development after closing its original Upper Westside location in 2022, while Burnt Hickory Brewing closed its location in Kennesaw with plans to relocate.

“The brewery closures really highlight the sense of urgency in the industry,” Joseph Cortes, the executive director of Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, told the AJC earlier this year. “I think it’s pretty easy to say that none of these breweries closed for one single reason. But I think it’s also pretty easy to say that small breweries in Georgia operate in a highly restrictive system.

“In fact, it still remains one of the most restrictive systems of regulation nationwide.”

Williams did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

ExploreMAP: Breweries, brewpubs to try in metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

WATCH LIVE: Two Trump co-defendants seek separate trials in Georgia election case29m ago

Credit: AP

Delta enlists former NFL great Tom Brady as ‘strategic adviser’
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton DA: Trump electors were not federal officials
58m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
South Fulton police investigate 6th homicide this year at deteriorating complex
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
South Fulton police investigate 6th homicide this year at deteriorating complex
1h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb school district removes more books, citing lack of interest
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Hansberger

A tasty noodle medley in Chamblee without the meat
Southern Grace to open in Chamblee food hall and more restaurant news from the week
Pop-up accelerator food stall from Punk Foodie to open in Ponce City Market
Featured

What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
53m ago
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top