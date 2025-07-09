In anticipation of so many visitors from out of town, Truist Park executive chief Jaco Dreyer and concession vendor Delaware North created several specialty items highlighting the culinary staples of Atlanta, Georgia and the South.

Most specialty menu items, like fried green tomato sliders and birria hot dogs, will only be available in certain sections. But a special pimento cheese dipping sauce will be available around the stadium wherever Bavarian pretzels are sold.

Some premium spaces will serve upscale dishes like carved tomahawk ribeye, jumbo lump crabcakes and charcuterie boards. Daseki, a Japanese restaurant in the Xfinity Club, will hold a bluefin tuna carving demo.

Ahead of MLB All-Star Week, the Braves introduced several food-focused sustainability initiatives. One of those, the rooftop tower garden, is already producing fresh herbs and leafy greens - up to 56 plants per week.

The hydroponic garden was just introduced in April but produces the lettuce featured on the Down the Bay burger, Dreyer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That burger, one of the All-Star specialty items, has a patty made with a combination of ground beef and mushrooms, and is topped with a fried soft-shell crab.

The Braves have also expanded recycling and composting and improved their food rescue program. The team recaptures unused proteins from 23 concession stands across the ballpark, nearly quadrupling the number from 2023. Last year, the team donated nearly 61,000 pounds of food, but more is expected this year, according to the news release. Truist Park also now serves nearly all alcoholic beverages in aluminum cups rather than plastic.

Delaware North has beefed up staffing at the ballpark, the announcement said, as is standard practice for major events. The increased labor force will include robots at the Blue Moon Brewery & Grill and in the Delta Club, where they will help deliver food and bus tables.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.