Roswell Junction food hall opens with shawarma and Philly cheesesteaks

By
16 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta’s latest food hall Roswell Junction is open in Roswell with stalls serving tacos, shawarma, Philly cheesesteaks and coffee.

Located at 40 S. Atlanta St. in Roswell, the 12,000-square-foot space is home to seven food stalls, including Cleaver & Co., Pretty Little Tacos, Shawarma Shack, Across the Coast Seafood, Mad Dad Philly’s, Flying Fish and Flourish Cafe from the owners of Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee.

Roswell Junction comes from developer Polara Capital, who worked with food hall consultant Pat Garza from Food Hall Solutions. His portfolio includes Junction Food & Drink in Denver, Colorado, where Shawarma Shack and Cleaver and Co. originated.

The space features seating for 325 guests inside and 300 outside; two indoor bars offering cocktails, beer and wine; a mobile outdoor bar; a stage for live entertainment; and a 2,400-square-foot patio with a retractable awning. In the spring, lawn games like cornhole and bocce ball will be added.

Will Colley, managing partner at Polara Capital, said he wants Roswell Junction to become a family-friendly spot with programming including live music on Fridays and Saturdays, football on Sundays, bingo, karaoke and trivia throughout the week and other events like a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Colley said the team picked stalls that featured a range of food offerings at different price points that would complement Roswell’s existing food scene.

Roswell Junction joins more than 10 other food halls around metro Atlanta including Politan Row at Ashford Lane, Chamblee Tap & Market, Southern Feedstore and Chattahoochee Food Works. More food halls are set to open in the coming months, including Politan Row in Peachtree Corners and Switchman Hall in Peoplestown.

Roswell Junction is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

340 S Atlanta St., Roswell. 770-800-1080, roswelljunction.com

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news

