Roswell Junction food hall opens with shawarma and Philly cheesesteaks

The space features seating for 325 guests inside and 300 outside; two indoor bars offering cocktails, beer and wine; a mobile outdoor bar; a stage for live entertainment; and a 2,400-square-foot patio with a retractable awning. In the spring, lawn games like cornhole and bocce ball will be added.

Will Colley, managing partner at Polara Capital, said he wants Roswell Junction to become a family-friendly spot with programming including live music on Fridays and Saturdays, football on Sundays, bingo, karaoke and trivia throughout the week and other events like a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party.

Colley said the team picked stalls that featured a range of food offerings at different price points that would complement Roswell’s existing food scene.

Roswell Junction joins more than 10 other food halls around metro Atlanta including Politan Row at Ashford Lane, Chamblee Tap & Market, Southern Feedstore and Chattahoochee Food Works. More food halls are set to open in the coming months, including Politan Row in Peachtree Corners and Switchman Hall in Peoplestown.

Roswell Junction is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

340 S Atlanta St., Roswell. 770-800-1080, roswelljunction.com

