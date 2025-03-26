Little Five Points Diner opens with breakfast staples and lemon pepper chicken

Beverage offerings include fresh squeezed juice, milkshakes, hot chocolate and drip coffee.

The Germains also own sandwich shop and market Sean’s Harvest Market in the Amsterdam Walk development and Sean’s Candler Park.

Opening a storefront in Little Five Points is a dream realized for Sean Germain. When he ventured into Little Five Points on his first visit to Atlanta in the late ‘80s, he found a place “absolutely exploding with energy,” he said. Davis Plaza, where the diner is located, made a strong impression on him with its punk music venue, the Point, and the punk rock crowd that hung around it.

A diner means something different to everyone, Germain said. Growing up, his favorite diners had a compressed, well-executed menu, an approach he took in developing his own menu. Affordability was also important as was creating a space “where people can find their daily connection and appreciation for the special place that is Little Five Points,” he said.

Most diners have a distinct look about them, whether it’s the rows of vinyl booths or the bar seats that overlook a line cook. Germain said they didn’t want to adhere to the cliche look of “the ‘80s version of the ‘60s diner.”

“We really wanted to build something that could last the ages, and so we’ve worked on it just kind of being ourselves,” he said.

The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has a row of red booths, yellow and red design paintings on the walls and a spacious outdoor patio with picnic benches and umbrellas.

Little Five Points Diner is open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. with plans to operate 24/7 toward the end of the year.

422 Seminole Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-622-4135, instagram.com/l5pdiner

