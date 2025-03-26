Little Five Points Diner opens with breakfast staples and lemon pepper chicken

Husband and wife duo Sean and Amber Germain have opened Little Five Points Diner in the Davis Plaza of Little Five Points.
Located at 422 Seminole Ave. NE in a bright yellow storefront, the diner offers a chef-driven menu of classic breakfast items as well as dishes with an Atlanta twist.
Expect menu items like pancakes, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, eggs, vegetable lasagna, a lemon pepper chicken quarter confit, a tuna melt, a double stack burger, salads and scratch-baked goods.
Beverage offerings include fresh squeezed juice, milkshakes, hot chocolate and drip coffee.
Credit: Courtesy of Little Five Points Diner
Credit: Courtesy of Little Five Points Diner
The Germains also own sandwich shop and market Sean’s Harvest Market in the Amsterdam Walk development and Sean’s Candler Park.
Opening a storefront in Little Five Points is a dream realized for Sean Germain. When he ventured into Little Five Points on his first visit to Atlanta in the late ‘80s, he found a place “absolutely exploding with energy,” he said. Davis Plaza, where the diner is located, made a strong impression on him with its punk music venue, the Point, and the punk rock crowd that hung around it.
A diner means something different to everyone, Germain said. Growing up, his favorite diners had a compressed, well-executed menu, an approach he took in developing his own menu. Affordability was also important as was creating a space “where people can find their daily connection and appreciation for the special place that is Little Five Points,” he said.
Most diners have a distinct look about them, whether it’s the rows of vinyl booths or the bar seats that overlook a line cook. Germain said they didn’t want to adhere to the cliche look of “the ‘80s version of the ‘60s diner.”
Credit: Courtesy of Little Five Points Diner
Credit: Courtesy of Little Five Points Diner
“We really wanted to build something that could last the ages, and so we’ve worked on it just kind of being ourselves,” he said.
The 1,500-square-foot restaurant has a row of red booths, yellow and red design paintings on the walls and a spacious outdoor patio with picnic benches and umbrellas.
Little Five Points Diner is open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. with plans to operate 24/7 toward the end of the year.
422 Seminole Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-622-4135, instagram.com/l5pdiner
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Josh Swinney
Bar Avize opens this week with playful Alpine-inspired bar bites and al fresco dining
Bar Avize, a companion to popular Alpine restaurant Avize, opens March 21 with a playful menu, cocktails and an outdoor patio.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?
The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.
Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts
The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.
How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival
The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.