New tenants announced for three metro Atlanta food halls and more dining news

Dough Boy Pizza specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza, offering classic toppings such as pepperoni and sausage and less traditional options such as short rib with caramelized onions and crawfish. Customers order directly from electronic kiosks rather than cashiers.

Credit: Courtesy of Dough Boy Pizza Credit: Courtesy of Dough Boy Pizza

The concept, founded by chef Erica Barrett, who has appeared on television shows including “Shark Tank” and “The Profit,” opened its first franchise last year at the Gallery at South DeKalb. The location is owned by local radio host Ryan Cameron.

Other stalls in the Lee + White food hall include Vietvana, Honeysuckle Gelato, Gekko Kitchen and Good Azz Burgers.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

In Roswell, Mad Dads Philly’s has been announced as the latest food stall for the Roswell Junction food hall, set to open in the next few weeks.

The eatery, owned by husband and wife Tony and Pamela Sharpe, serves Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies, wings, loaded fries and some vegetarian and vegan options. It will join the first two Mad Dads location on Piedmont Road in Buckhead and in the recently-opened Halidom Eatery food hall near East Atlanta.

Other stalls slated for Roswell Junction include Pretty Little Tacos, Buena Papa Fry Bar, Cleaver and Company and Shawarma Shack.

Credit: Courtesy of Char Pizzeria Credit: Courtesy of Char Pizzeria

Finally, in the Market Hall at Halcyon food hall in Forsyth County, Char Pizzeria opens today in the stall formerly occupied by pizza eatery Holmes Slice.

The menu features several classic Neapolitan-style pizzas, as well as less traditional pizzas including smoked salmon, charcuterie board and white truffle, all available in 10-inch and 14-inch sizes and cooked in a brick oven. Char, which will also serve sandwiches and frozen alcoholic drinks, is owned and operated by Izzy and Charity Ramos. The couple also own Original Hot Dog Factory, which has a location in Halcyon.

Other Market Hall concepts include Gu’s Dumplings, CT Al Pastor and Pita Mediterranean Street Food.

*****

Emilio’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is set to open Sept 30 at Midtown’s 1105 West Peachtree, the tri-tower mixed-use district anchored by Google and developed by Selig Enterprises.

The 6,000-square-foot eatery is located on the ground floor of the mixed-use tower at the intersection of 13th Street and Peachtree Walk.

The menu, which draws inspiration for the southwest region of Mexico, will feature traditional and specialty tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, salads, sandwiches and appetizers.

The full bar will feature tequila, mezcal, agave cocktails and margarita flights. The cocktail menu was created by LEAD beverage director Stephen Steininger with drinks such as the Mezcalero made with Xicaru 102 Mezcal, cointreau, lime, soursop, agave and a chili absinthe rinse and the No Lo Siento with calabrian chili-washed Lo Siento Reposado, Brovo Orange, lime, agave and a cracked pepper rim.

The interior of the restaurant will offer a variety of seating options, including window, lounge, bar, and patio seating, with three large garage doors creating an indoor/outdoor environment. The interior features a colorful design with two murals by local Atlanta artist Teressa Abboud. The space will also include several large TVs streaming live sporting events.

Emilio’s comes from the team behind metro Atlanta restaurants McCray’s Tavern, Hamp & Harry’s and Carolyn’s Café. It’s the eighth concept from Scott McCray and Scott Kerns, co-owners of Let’s Eat and Drink (LEAD) Hospitality Group.

Emilio’s was inspired by long-time employee of McCray, Emilio Portilla, a native of Acapulco, Mexico who created the logo and curated the menu.

Developed by Selig Enterprises, 1105 West Peachtree opened in 2021 and is also home to a condominium tower; food-focused hotel Epicurean Atlanta and the Sky Plaza, a deck and greenspace that connects the three towers.

Emilio’s will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.

*****

Rreal Tacos is expanding yet again with a location in Lawrenceville’s South Lawn development in the former Uncle Jack’s Tavern space at 30 South Clayton St.

Menu items will include a variety of tacos alongside dishes such as birria pizza, burritos, tortas and tostadas. The full bar features a variety of margaritas and a wide selection of tequilas and mezcals.

The 4,800-square-foot space will feature an indoor-outdoor patio, two bars and seating for 200 guests.

Rreal Tacos is owned and operated by Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez, who purchased the original Rreal Tacos in Midtown from Adrian Villarreal in 2021. The pair, who use a second-generation space acquisition strategy when looking for new places to open, also have locations in Chamblee, Sandy Springs, Cumming, Sugar Hill and Buckhead, with one coming soon in Decatur.

Villarreal was recently announced as the culinary director for Rreal Tacos.

*****

Locally owned artisan coffee roaster Boarding Pass Coffee is now open at 360 Commerce St. in the mixed-use development Alpharetta City Center. Boarding Pass Coffee comes from Murilo and Christine Santos.

Murilo was born and raised in Brazil, where his family owns a coffee farm located in Serra Negra, about two and a half hours from Sao Paulo. The couple met in Brazil and launched Boarding Pass in 2020.

Each roast is named after a travel destination and comes with a postcard of details about the location. The single-origin coffee is roasted in-house with five of the roasts offered at Boarding Pass Coffee coming from Murilo’s family farm.

Customers also receive “passports” to keep track of each coffee they try.

In addition to coffee, Boarding Pass offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and Pão de queijo, a Brazilian cheese bread. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available. Boarding Pass also serves an array of hot and iced tea, matcha and lemonade.

The Alpharetta location features airplane seating, aviation accessories and a real airplane hanging in the store. The space also offers kid-friendly games and activities including an interactive mural along the interior walls.

Boarding Pass has another location in Alpharetta, as well as coffee shops in Milton and Gainesville.

The Alpharetta City Center location opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends.

*****

Food truck Meatballerz will cease operations this fall after a decade, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

More food and restaurant news

Here’s what’s new for food and drink at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns for its 13th year

Property sale makes future of David’s Produce Market in Tucker uncertain

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.