Acai bowls, paninis coming to Terminal South’s Switchman Hall

A stall serving paninis, acai bowls and toast is slated to open in Terminal South’s forthcoming food hall Switchman Hall.
Staxx, a fast-causal restaurant dedicated to serving healthy and fresh food, will join the lineup of 18 stalls coming to Switchman Hall. The food hall has an anticipated opening set for this summer at the new development, which will be on the Atlanta Beltline’s planned Southside trail. According to the Beltline’s website, the Southside trail running between Atlanta’s Pittsburgh and Reynoldstown neighborhoods will be complete in early 2026.
The eatery will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with counter service and a walk-up window accessible from Terminal South’s patio. The menu will feature such items as build-your-own breakfast bowls, sweet and savory sourdough toasts, pressed paninis and acai bowls, according to a news release.
Staxx comes from Atlanta entrepreneur Olga Alvarez, an Atlanta native and real estate agent.
Credit: Courtesy of Staxx
Credit: Courtesy of Staxx
“I’ve always loved making unique sandwiches and meals that bring people together, and I’m thrilled to open our first location at Terminal South. This area holds so much personal meaning for me, and I can’t wait to serve the community that helped shape who I am,” Alvarez said in a press statement.
Diners can expect sourdough toast combinations like the ATL Heat with avocado, egg, chili spice, feta, bacon and honey and the Banana Delight with peanut butter, banana, honey and chia seeds. Paninis include the Veggie Delight with red pepper hummus, onions, tomatoes, spinach and feta; the Butcher’s Best with turkey, ham, bacon, spicy aioli, onion and provolone and the Turkey Pesto with turkey, pesto spread, provolone, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and red onion.
Credit: Courtesy of Staxx
Credit: Courtesy of Staxx
Switchman Hall will be located in Building One of the Terminal South project from Stafford Properties. Staxx is one of 18 stalls set to open in the food hall. Other tenants include Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails, Saint Jawns, funnel cake stall Issa Funnel, Double Barrel Smokehouse, Ruki’s Kitchen, Original Hot Dog Factory, Perfect Seasoning, Te Quiero Tacos, Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, the Cream, Smooth N Groove, DM Sliders and Flat-Out Flatbreads.
There are still two stalls left to be filled.
Building Two will be home to Neapolitan-style and gluten-free pizzeria Feel Goods Pizza.
Terminal South is located at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Hank Aaron Drive, just steps from the forthcoming Southside Beltline trail and the final stop of MARTA’s future bus rapid transit line in Peoplestown.
It features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures, introducing around 45,625 square feet of mixed-use space that will include a collection of retail, creative workspaces, Feel Goods Pizza and Switchman Hall.
Credit: Courtesy of Christina Hodgen
