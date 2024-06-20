Breaking: Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces felony charge
Tacos, loaded fries and seafood coming to Roswell Junction food hall

The Roswell Junction food hall is set to open late summer.

Credit: Courtesy of Polara Capital

Credit: Courtesy of Polara Capital

The Roswell Junction food hall is set to open late summer.
By
1 hour ago

Stalls serving tacos, shawarma, loaded fries, burgers, coffee and seafood have been announced for Roswell Junction, a food hall and entertainment center opening in Roswell at the end of the summer.

The 12,000-square-foot development, located at 340 S. Atlanta St. on the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church site, will house eight food stalls and three bars. It is set to open in time for Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.

Tenants include:

Food from the menu of Pretty Little Taco. / Courtesy of Pretty Little Taco

Credit: Courtesy of Pretty Little Taco

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Pretty Little Taco

Pretty Little Tacos

Michaela Merrick opened Pretty Little Tacos as a food truck in 2020. Since then, she’s expanded with food stalls inside Politan Row Colony Square and Politan Row Ashford Lane, plus a brick-and-mortar location in Reynoldstown that opened in February. Her fourth outpost in Roswell Junction will serve items like oxtail, chicken, steak and shrimp tacos.

Buena Papa Fry Bar will be one of seven food concepts in the Roswell Junction food hall.

Credit: Courtesy of Roswell Junction

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Roswell Junction

Buena Papa Fry Bar

North Carolina couple James and Johanna Windon presented their idea for Buena Papa Fry Bar, which means “good potato” in Spanish, on the television show “Shark Tank.” Their pitch was a success, and this year, the Windons plan to open five franchise locations around the U.S., including an outpost in Halidom Eatery food hall that opened in May, as well as a forthcoming spot in the Southern Feed Store food hall in East Atlanta. Menu offerings include the Colombiana with fries, Colombian refried beans, chicharrones, Colombian chorizo, guacamole and pico de Gallo; and the Carolina with vinegar fries topped in pulled pork, coleslaw and barbecue sauce.

Cleaver and Company

Roswell Junction will be home to Cleaver and Company’s first location outside of Denver, Colorado. The food stall will offer a menu of burgers, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and milkshakes.

Shawarma Shack

Shawarma Shack, also based in Denver, will serve a menu of Middle Eastern-inspired food including shawarma wraps, kabobs and bowls.

Across the Coast

This seafood stall comes from the team behind Deallo’s Seafood in the Halidom Eatery food hall. The menu will feature hot and cold lobster rolls with aioli and green onions served on a toasted roll; gumbo with shrimp and andouille sausage; shrimp and grits; and seafood nachos with shrimp, lobster, crawfish tails, tomatoes, onions and queso.

Flying Fish

Flying Fish, a sushi concept from the team behind MF Sushi, Kinjo Room and Yakitori Kona, will open its third location in the Roswell Junction food hall, joining stalls at Chattahoochee Food Works and Lenox Square. The menu will include poke bowls, ramen, bento boxes, hand rolls, nigiri sushi and sashimi.

Land of a Thousand Hills

This Roswell-based coffee shop and bakery will operate two separate stalls in Roswell Junction — one serving coffee and baked goods and the other serving sandwiches.

Roswell Junction, a multi-use concept that will feature multiple chef-led restaurants, is coming to the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church site. (Courtesy Visit Roswell)

Credit: Visit Roswell

icon to expand image

Credit: Visit Roswell

Pat Garza from Food Hall Solutions was tapped as Roswell Junction’s food hall consultant. His portfolio includes Junction Food & Drink in Denver, Colorado, where Shawarma Shack and Cleaver and Co. originated.

Developer Polara Capital is behind the Roswell Junction venue. In addition to the food stalls and bars, the development will feature an outdoor bar with live music, a fenced dog park and a 2,400-square-foot patio with a retractable awning and outdoor games. There will also be TVs and a stage for musical performances.

The Roswell Junction food hall is set to open late summer.

Credit: Courtesy of Polara Capital

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Polara Capital

Roswell Junction will join more than 10 other food halls in metro Atlanta, including Ponce City Market, Marietta Square Market and Chattahoochee Food Works. Several more food halls are set to open in the coming months, including Politan Row in Peachtree Corners, Chamblee Tap & Market and Switchman Hall in Peoplestown.

