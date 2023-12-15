A new food hall and multi-use development is expected to open in Roswell in June 2024 at the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church site.

Located at 340 S. Atlanta St., the 12,000-square-foot Roswell Junction will house eight food concepts, three bars, a fenced dog park and a 2,400-square-foot patio with a retractable awning and outdoor games, according to a news release. There will also be TVs, a stage for musical performances and an arcade.

Explore Metro Atlanta food halls

The newest food hall comes from Roswell developer Polara Capital. The forthcoming food concepts will include a variety of cuisines that are not “readily available in Roswell,” Polara partner Will Colley said.