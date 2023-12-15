A new food hall and multi-use development is expected to open in Roswell in June 2024 at the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church site.
Located at 340 S. Atlanta St., the 12,000-square-foot Roswell Junction will house eight food concepts, three bars, a fenced dog park and a 2,400-square-foot patio with a retractable awning and outdoor games, according to a news release. There will also be TVs, a stage for musical performances and an arcade.
The newest food hall comes from Roswell developer Polara Capital. The forthcoming food concepts will include a variety of cuisines that are not “readily available in Roswell,” Polara partner Will Colley said.
“(It’s) gonna have some really cool local flavor,” he said.
The Atlanta Street Baptist Church sold the Roswell property in 2022 and moved to Woodstock due to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plan to use a portion of the church’s land for the Historic Gateway Project, which will widen Atlanta Street to four lanes.
Roswell Junction’s design will incorporate features of the previous property, Colley said. They plan to open the sanctuary to expose the beams, and they will incorporate brick interiors and high ceilings.
“We wanted to complement what was on Canton Street,” he said.
Roswell Junction is one of several food halls joining the metro Atlanta dining scene in the coming months, including Switchman Hall in Peoplestown, Politan Row at Ashford Lane, Chamblee Tap & Market and Halidom Eatery in East Atlanta.
