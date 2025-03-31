Banu Mediterranean Grill. The traditional Persian restaurant opened in a gas station on Roswell Road in early March.

3861 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-963-7153, instagram.com/banuatlanta

Betty Sue’s. This brunch restaurant from chef Bryant Williams held its grand opening March 2. Williams, also known as Chef Baul, is know for his work as a private chef to celebrities like Lil Baby, rap group Migos and former Atlanta Falcon Julio Jones.

20 Broad St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-7438, instagram.com/chefbaul

Cafe Momentum. A nonprofit restaurant that employs justice-involved youth, Cafe Momentum opened March 27 near downtown Atlanta. The interns cycle through front- and back-of-house roles over the course of a year as they learn the skills required for each position. Cafe Momentum serves a menu that pulls from several regions of the world, all with an “elevated Southern twist,” executive chef Josh Lee said.

200 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 770-881-8790, cafemomentum.org/restaurant/atlanta

Credit: Olivia Wakim Credit: Olivia Wakim

Cocina de la Tia. The family-run Mexican restaurant that features handmade tortillas opened just off Marietta Square on March 16.

301 Lemon St. NE, Marietta. 770-693-5973, cocinadelatia.com

Cuddlefish. This new take on chef Jason Liang’s former Decatur restaurant of the same name, opened in Dunwoody on March 28 and specializes in hand rolls.

290 High St., Dunwoody. 678-994-2715, cuddlefishatl.com

Divinely Elegant Vines. The shop opened a tasting room in Austell on March 15. Married couple Jessena and Michael Waldo are now serving their own white-labeled California wines in support of their already successful online business.

2730 Broad St., Austell. 770-779-8956, divinelyelegantvines.com

Fawn. The highly anticipated wine and amaro bar from the team behind The Deer and the Dove and adjoining B-Side café, opened March 19 near Decatur square. Fawn’s menu focuses on seafood, while the beverage program centers on Old World wines and features more than 20 amari.

119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937, fawnwineamaro.com

Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop and Soda Pop. Good Vibes opened March 6 in the Dunwoody Village shopping center. The store is run by DASH Hospitality, a group that operates several other restaurants in Dunwoody Village, including Message in a Bottle, Morty’s Meat and Supply and Barn Dunwoody.

5503 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-676-5617, goodvibesicecream.com

Hal’s Ice Cream. The ice cream stall debuted in the Halidom Eatery food hall on March 18.

1341 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta, halidomeatery.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar. The local restaurant chain that revolves around fried chicken and cocktails opened a location in Lithonia on March 20. Harold’s highlights its brunch and late-night services, and cocktails can be ordered in large-format bowls.

2657 Panola Road, Lithonia, haroldschickenpanola.com

L&L Hawaiian Barbeque. The franchise chain that specializes in Hawaiian lunch plates opened its latest Georgia location in Smyrna on March 29 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the city’s mayor.

2750 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 678-217-4239, hawaiianbarbecue.com/locations/smyrna

Layne’s Chicken Fingers. The chicken-centric concept opened one of its first Georgia locations in Roswell.

2000 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, layneschickenfingers.com

Little Five Points Diner. Open since early March, the diner is a project by Sean and Amber Germain, the owners of Sean’s Harvest Market and Sean’s Candler Park.

422 Seminole Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-622-4135, instagram.com/l5pdiner

Millie’s Pizzeria. It opened March 21 as a stand-alone restaurant adjoining Politan Row in the Forum Peachtree Corners development. The family-friendly restaurant draws inspiration from the classic Italian American “red sauce joints,” according to a news release, with pizza, pasta, sandwiches and offerings for kids.

5133 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. 470-857-4992, milliespizzeria.com

Mister O1. The eatery, open since March 11, brings Neapolitan-style pizza to Sandy Springs.

6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 404-255-3000, mistero1.com

Credit: Courtesy of Omakase Table Credit: Courtesy of Omakase Table

Omakase Table. The Japanese restaurant completed its move to Buckhead on March 20. The menu will remain the same, but the space has a different layout. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant has two dining rooms with 10 and eight seats, while an additional cocktail bar offers 10 seats for diners to enjoy beverages before their meals.

3300 Piedmont Road, Atlanta. 470-404-5245, omakasetableatl.com

Playa Bowls. Offering bowls, smoothies, juices and cold brew coffee, Playa Bowls opened its latest Atlanta location in Buckhead on March 29.

3792 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-649-0600, playabowls.com/location/buckhead-atlanta-ga

Prime Express Bar. This sister restaurant to Prime on Peachtree and the Boiler Seafood, opened March 11 in the former Pijiu Belly space in West Midtown.

678 10th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-7112, primeexpressbar.com

Credit: Angie Mosier Credit: Angie Mosier

Psito. The fast-casual restaurant, pronounced “SEE-toe,” opened March 24 in Summerhill and serves Greek cuisine like stuffed pitas, salads and frozen Greek yogurt.

25 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-552-4167, eatpsito.com

Q Korean BBQ. A chain of franchises that also includes revolving sushi, opened in Decatur.

1363 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 404-549-7428

Steak and Grace. The new Dunwoody steakhouse is run by Barry Mills, the restaurateur behind Big B’s Fish Joint in Sandy Springs. It serves a menu meant to be approachable and affordable.

1317 Dunwoody Village Pkwy., Dunwoody. 470-657-5827, steakandgrace.com

Twisted Taco. The taqueria replaced Slutty Vegan at Spelman College in March.

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, twistedtaco.com/spelman-college-ameri-mex-restaurant

Wise Coffee. The coffee shop opened in Suwanee on March 26.

1095 Old Peachtree Road NW, Suwanee. 678-878-3355, atlantacoffeeshops.com/wise-coffee

Woody’s Cheesesteaks. The Atlanta-based cheesesteak chain restaurant opened its fourth location in Marietta on March 19.

95 Church St., Marietta. 678-929-2549, woodyscheesesteaks.com

