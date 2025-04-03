Four sparkling pink wines to celebrate spring

As spring arrives, it seems as if everything is coming up pink, and we feel a little celebratory. So, it’s time to pop open some sparkling rosé.
What we are craving is less robustly sparkling or full-bodied than, say, a true Champagne. This category of wines leans more toward the fizzy, refreshing, fruity and youthful — but still interesting. Skip the stem and pour it into a tumbler glass; the point is effortless fun.
These wines vary in grapes and fermentation methods, but they all are appropriate for spring and are very food-friendly. The juicy-berry quality of these wines makes them a particularly delicious pairing with traditional Easter foods (we’re looking at you, ham), and the crisp acidity cuts through the often-rich flavors at brunch.
In other words, they’re a perfect match for day-drinking — preferably outside — with your favorite people and meal.
Cruse Wine Co. sparkling St. Laurent. Michael Cruse experiments in a broad range of sparkling wine styles, ranging from structured, serious traditionals to playful pet-nats. This one falls on the latter end of the spectrum — a bubblegum-pink, fizzy wine that is made from the Austrian St. Laurent red grape. Creamy peach melba flavors lead to a lightly sweet finish. This is the perfect pairing for brunch pancakes with strawberries and whipped cream or, conversely, a fiery bowl of noodles.
Pyren Vineyards Little RaRa pétillant #1. Leighton Joy is not afraid to get creative in making wine. This fizzy pink is our favorite of his experimental Little RaRa line, a dangerously drinkable wine that goes perfectly with longer, warmer days. Made from shiraz and sauvignon blanc from western Victoria, Australia, these unexpected partners create a harmonious blend, melding tart tones of raspberry and hibiscus with a crisp note of lime zest. This has become a particular favorite to sub in place of a beer or margarita with tacos.
Poe Ultraviolet sparkling rosé. In this wine, watermelon and strawberry dance together with delicate floral aromas and a kiss of citrus on the finish. This crowd-pleaser is made with pinot noir grapes from Manchester Ridge Vineyard, located 2,000 feet above Anderson Valley, California. Like prosecco, it’s made in the Charmat method, using tank fermentation that yields a lighter, fresher style that goes down easily.
Broc Aqua Vino wine spritzer. This magenta-hued wine spritzer from Broc Cellars fits the bill when you want to dial back the alcohol without compromising on quality. It is made with valdguié grapes after their second pressing (the first round they are lightly pressed to make a still rosé), combined with 25% high-quality water from the Sierra snowmelt in the Mokelumne River watershed. Acqua Vino delivers complexity and quenchability at only 9% alcohol by volume and does not taste at all watered down. It’s available in standard 750-milliliter bottles and aluminum cans, and you will want to bring this beverage to the pool or lakeside.
