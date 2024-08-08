A 26-tap taproom opens in Chamblee Tap & Market in downtown Chamblee

The opening beer list includes local breweries Good Word, Bold Monk and Creature Comforts and out-of-state beers from Maine Brewing Co., Bluejacket, and Sierra Nevada. Tap No. 1 has been designated ChamWow!, a rotating local lager or pilsner inspired by the late-night ShamWow! infomercial.

The taproom will also offer a private room for 20 to 25 guests with tap lines that can be booked for parties, as well as a retail beer and wine selection.

A handful of food stalls will open inside Chamblee Tap & Market this fall, including Sidecar Coffee, operated by co-founder David Heymann’s wife, Leigh. Opening in September, Sidecar Coffee will offer espresso-based drinks, cold brew, loose-leaf teas, bakery items, a toast program and protein yogurt bowls.

Also set to open in the coming weeks are South End Smokehouse, Southern Grace and Let’s Taco Bout It.

Heymann and co-founder Jeff Kimmel, who previously worked in the finance industry and have been friends for more than a decade, came up with the idea for Chamblee Tap & Market during the pandemic. They’d gather on what they called Beer Club Sundays, and talk about going into business together.

“We liked the idea of bringing a nice spin to the food hall market, especially in Chamblee where there isn’t anything like it,” Kimmel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2022.

During their get-togethers, the pair would also spend time ranking beers, “and thought it would be funny that if we did open the taproom, we could do this on a larger scale,” said Heymann.

The building in Chamblee, formerly home to an antiques resale and restoration business, attracted their attention, in part, because of its location across from the new city hall and down the road from Distillery of Modern Art. In addition, the city voted in 2022 to allow taprooms in Chamblee’s downtown.

Designed by the Vickers Group, Chamblee Tap & Market’s interior will feature lots of brick, wood and natural light.

“Ultimately, you’ll see the owners behind the bar every day — the same two guys who have put the blood, sweat and tears into this,” Heymann said in a prepared statement. “It’s been a long two years between concept and opening, but even with the delays, this is much more fun than banking. We can’t wait to begin serving our guests in downtown Chamblee.”

The taproom’s opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 1-10 p.m. Saturdays. Chamblee Tap & Market will transition to a full-week schedule when food and coffee service launch.

Once fully open, Chamblee Tap & Market will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta with several more set to open in the coming year, including Switchman Hall in Peoplestown, Roswell Junction in Roswell and Politan Row food hall in Peachtree Corners.

3509 Broad St., Chamblee. chambleetapandmarket.com

