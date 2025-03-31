Food & Dining
A hot month for the metro Atlanta restaurant industry sees few closures

Just a handful of restaurants closed around town in March
Jinbei West, a ramen and sushi restaurant in Peachtree Corners, closed in March.

Credit: Jinbei West

By
16 minutes ago

The metro Atlanta restaurant scene had a rosy month in March, with at least 25 new openings and hardly any notable closures.

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party. The whimsical teahouse in Candler Park closed after its last service in its original location March 30. The closure won’t last long; on April 7, Dr. Bombay’s will relocate to a shared space with Howdy ATL in Grant Park, owner Katrell Christie said.

1645 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. drbombays.com

Honey Bubble Boba Tea. The long-standing boba tea shop in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood will close, the business announced March 21 on social media. According to Honey Bubble, the tea shop is closing after 13 years because of a dispute with their landlord, Selig Enterprises. The owners plan to reopen Honey Bubble elsewhere, the announced said.

798 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Jinbei West. The ramen and sushi restaurant in Peachtree Corners has closed without any announcement. The restaurant space was listed for sale March 17.

5170 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. jinbeiwest.com

Taqueria del Sol - Nashville. Though the location is not in the metro area, Atlanta-based Taqueria del Sol announced the chain would close its Nashville location after 12 years. The taqueria’s last day of service was March 30.

4500 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, Tennessee. taqueriadelsol.com

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

