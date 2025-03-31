The metro Atlanta restaurant scene had a rosy month in March, with at least 25 new openings and hardly any notable closures.

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party. The whimsical teahouse in Candler Park closed after its last service in its original location March 30. The closure won’t last long; on April 7, Dr. Bombay’s will relocate to a shared space with Howdy ATL in Grant Park, owner Katrell Christie said.

1645 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. drbombays.com