Bro-ritos. The burrito and taco concept took over the former El Burro Pollo stall in the Collective at Coda food hall in Midtown.

Burton’s Bar & Grill. The Boston-based chain opened its first Georgia location in Buckhead.

Delbar. The newest location of the Michelin-recommended Persian restaurant opened in the former King + Duke space in Buckhead.

Dil Bahar. The Pakistani bakery and cafe temporarily closed its Norcross location and opened another location in Sandy Springs.

Dulce Canela. The Mexican dessert and coffee shop opened in Kennesaw.

Durty Birds. The chicken spot closed its original location on McDaniel Street and opened a new location on Martin Luther King Drive.

Gold Bunny Donut. This new doughnut shop in Duluth serves cream-filled, Instagram-worthy treats.

Credit: Courtesy of Grits and Eggs Credit: Courtesy of Grits and Eggs

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen. The breakfast spot, which has several metro Atlanta locations, opened in Summerhill.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. The Ohio-based chain opened its first Georgia location in Midtown.

Handmade Dumplings and Noodles. The dumpling restaurant opened in Marietta.

Lily Sushi Bar. The Alpharetta Japanese restaurant opened a second location in Crabapple Market.

Mashawi Mediterranean. The Middle Eastern restaurant took over the former 12 Lunar space in Roswell.

Niteowl. The late-night spot offers up pizza, wings, subs and other comfort food fare in the Olive + Pine development in Avondale Estates.

Panda Pancakes. Calvin “DJ Infamous” Donald and his wife, Ashanta Donald opened this dessert stall in North Point Mall in Alpharetta.

Roswell Junction. This seven-stall food hall with three bars opened in a former church.

Ryokou. The Japanese spot in Adair Park comes from Leonard Yu, the chef behind Michelin-starred restaurant Omakase Table.

Soberish. The second location of the nonalcoholic bottle shop opened at Serenbe in Chattahoochee Hills.

T’s Brunch Bar. The popular Midtown breakfast spot opened a second location at Cumberland Mall.

Tiger Sun. The omakase-style cocktail bar opened in a bus in the parking lot behind Muchacho.

TJ’s Street Tacos. The Tijuana-inspired eatery opened in Duluth.

The Upper Room. The bar inside the Citizens Supply store in Ponce City Market offers small plates and cocktails.

Closings

Bar Diver. Restaurateur Richard Tang closed his Westside Paper restaurant and bar on Nov. 1.

Chef Winnie’s. The Ethiopian restaurant closed Nov. 10 in Clarkston after less than a year.

CraveWell Cafe. The health food-focused eatery closed after less than a year in Sandy Springs.

Garrett Popcorn. The Chicago-based chain closed its location inside Lenox Square.

Georgetown Cupcakes. The Washington, DC-based chain closed its only Atlanta location in Buckhead.

Junior’s Pizza. The Summerhill pizzeria closed its location in Hapeville.

Mi Barrio. The longtime Mexican restaurant closed in Grant Park.

Steady Hand Beer Co. The brewery closed in west Midtown after six years.

Sugar Daddy Cookies. The cookie stall closed its location inside Lenox Square.

This is It Southern Kitchen and BBQ. The Panola Road location of the Atlanta chain was forced to close because the Georgia Department of Transportation wants to use the land the restaurant sits on to improve traffic in the area.

Urban Wok. The Chinese restaurant closed in Brookhaven.

Wahlburgers. The only remaining Georgia location of the celebrity-backed burger eatery closed at Battery Atlanta, and will be replaced by Shake Shack.

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q. The barbecue restaurant shuttered its Marietta location after several years in business.

The Wing Guru. The chicken wing eatery closed in Brookhaven.

