Grits and Eggs opens in Summerhill and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

Opening hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

*****

Fried chicken restaurant Durty Birds has opened at 3330 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta after closing its original location at 334 McDaniel St. SW.

The eatery, which comes from LaToiyah Roland and Kawaun Covile, serves dishes including Nashville hot chicken and Nashville hot salmon; the Durty Bird sandwich; Durty Bird Smashburger; and oxtail hibachi fried rice. The menu also offers desserts and sides.

*****

AJ Jones has been named executive chef at Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails in Milton. She previously worked in the kitchens of Atlanta restaurants including Ray’s on the River, Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, and Rootstock.

In addition, the restaurant is also now serving lunch, with a selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees and sides.

*****

The Bell Stand cafe is set to open in the Monarch Plaza development at 3414 Peachtree Road in Buckhead in the coming weeks, What Now Atlanta reports. The spot will offer a Mediterranean-inspired menu, coffee from Kirkwood’s Opo Coffee, grab-and-go options, retail, gifts and wine.

*****

All-you-can-eat Mediterranean restaurant Mashawi Mediterranean is set to open Nov. 4 at 850 Mansell Road in the former 12 Lunar space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Taffer’s Tavern, from Jon Taffer of television show “Bar Rescue,” is set to open a third metro Atlanta location at 1382 Peachtree St. in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The eatery, which serves elevated bar fare, will join locations in Alpharetta and inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

*****

Columbus, Georgia-based Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse is set to open a second brewery location at 3361 Dogwood Drive in Hapeville, Urbanize Atlanta reports. It will take over the space previously occupied by Arches Brewing before it moved to East Point earlier this year.

*****

Seafood restaurant the Salted Fork Kitchen & Cocktails is set to open soon at 2298 Cascade Road in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Atlanta-based franchise Spice Wing is slated to open at 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW in Kennesaw, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which offers wings, tenders, sandwiches, fries and waffles, also has locations in Florida, Texas and Arizona

