Mi Barrio closing in Grant Park after more than 20 years

Credit: Mi Barrio Facebook page

The owners of longtime Grant Park Mexican restaurant Mi Barrio plan to close the restaurant this fall.

The eatery’s impending closure at 571 Memorial Drive SE across from Oakland Cemetery, was announced on Mi Barrio’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Dear Valued Customers and Familia

After 26 wonderful years of serving our community Taco Town (Grant Park) we have some sad and important news to share with you. Our parents Martha Lopez and Jesus Lopez have decided there time has come to retire! As of result of that we will be CLOSING our restaurant permanently November 16, 2024.

This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s time for our family to focus on the next chapter of our lives. We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support and loyalty over the years. Serving you has been our pleasure, and we will always cherish the relationships we’ve built at Mi Barrio.

Thank you for being part of our journey

Mi Barrio Customers We Love you all

Martha and Jesus Lopez opened Mi Barrio in 2003, about 15 years after moving to the United States from their native Mexico. Prior to opening the restaurant, Martha sold her homemade tamales at construction sites for many years.

Housed in a low-ceilinged, bright red building decorated with Mexican bric-a-brac, Mi Barrio serves a menu of traditional Mexican dishes including enchiladas, tacos, tamales and tortas, as well as pozole on Saturdays.

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

