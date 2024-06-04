Hector Santiago’s food stall El Burro Pollo closes in Midtown

Chef Hector Santiago’s food stall El Burro Pollo has closed in the Collective at Coda food hall in Midtown.

The June 1 closure was announced on the stall’s Instagram account, with the post saying El Burro Pollo was “putting a pause” on its operations.

“To our loyal guests: your support is the heartbeat of this business, and we cannot thank you enough for the love you’ve shown us. We started El Burro Pollo in the streets of Atlanta; the way the city has embraced us and our team is our driving force! This isn’t a farewell. Instead, we are saying, “Hasta luego!”