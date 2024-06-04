Hector Santiago’s food stall El Burro Pollo closes in Midtown

Chef Hector Santiago’s food stall El Burro Pollo has closed in the Collective at Coda food hall in Midtown.
The June 1 closure was announced on the stall’s Instagram account, with the post saying El Burro Pollo was “putting a pause” on its operations.
“To our loyal guests: your support is the heartbeat of this business, and we cannot thank you enough for the love you’ve shown us. We started El Burro Pollo in the streets of Atlanta; the way the city has embraced us and our team is our driving force! This isn’t a farewell. Instead, we are saying, “Hasta luego!”
El Burro Pollo opened in the food hall at 756 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown’s Tech Square in March 2020.
The menu featured burritos, ceviches, nachos and bowls as well as a cantina-style selection of beer, margaritas and house cocktails.
Santiago has been a culinary fixture in Atlanta for more than 15 years, going back to Pura Vida, his now-shuttered Poncey-Highland restaurant that inspired El Burro Pollo. He also owns El Super Pan at Ponce City Market and the Battery Atlanta, and is set to open tapas restaurant La Metro in Ponce City Market in the coming months. A native of Puerto Rico, Santiago was also a contestant on the cooking competition show “Top Chef” in 2009.
Other food and beverage options in the Collective food hall include Aviva by Kameel, Humble Mumble, By Weight and Measure and Poke Burri. Smoq’n Hot Grill closed in the hall earlier this year, with plans to relocate.
Santiago declined to comment about El Burro Pollo’s closure.
