Chef Winnie’s makes a comeback in Clarkston with similar menu, new location

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

“I called my last restaurant the Ritz-Carlton of Clarkston,” she said. “This is Ritz-Carlton 2.0! It’s not about having my own restaurant. It’s more about serving people and serving the community.”

Several of Emory’s dishes use Ethiopian ingredients as their base, though many would be described as fusion items, including a quesadilla on a red tortilla with grilled chicken, sauteed veggies, shredded Swiss and Ethiopian spices; Ethiopian-style chicken wings; and curry tibs that use herbs like basil that aren’t normally found in Ethiopian cuisine.

She also offers some traditional dishes, including awaze tibs and shiro (chickpea stew), alongside Southern, Italian and American items like shrimp and grits, pasta with sauce and veggie paninis, as well as a sprinkling of vegan offerings.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Emory said her recipe development boils down to whichever ingredients she think will work well together.

“When I was working in hotels, I’d tell people, ‘Why don’t you just make something out of nothing? Just create something,’” she said. “I’m just naturally artistic and fast at putting things together.”

The bright space seats 75 guests, with mint green chairs, hunter green walls and white tables, and bar-style seating at a counter facing a set of windows. Servers dole out food from a buffet setup near the kitchen.

Chef Winnie’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays. In addition to lunch and dinner, Emory plans to open soon for breakfast, Sunday brunch and afternoon tea.

“I’m getting old, but for the period of time God allows me, I’m going to do the best for my customers,” she said.

980 Rowland St., Clarkston. instagram.com/chefwinnie_kitchen

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.