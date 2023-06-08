X

Delbar to open in former King + Duke space this winter

Credit: Courtesy of Delbar

Credit: Courtesy of Delbar

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Popular Middle Eastern restaurant Delbar is set to open a new location this winter in Buckhead.

The eatery, which features a Persian menu with Israeli, Turkish and Lebanese influences, will open at 3060 Peachtree Road NW in the One Buckhead Plaza building, joining other Delbar locations in Inman Park and Alpharetta. The space is home to King + Duke, the Ford Fry restaurant that’s set to close on June 18 after a decade. Other restaurants in the building include Chai Yo, Chops and Umi.

Open daily for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch, Delbar Buckhead will be housed in a 6,000-square-foot space with 16-foot ceilings and “light, earth-toned walls, antique textiles, natural finishes and rustic wooden touches, and lush greenery draped throughout,” according to a press release.

In addition to the main dining room and indoor bar, the restaurant will also feature a covered outdoor patio and bar that will host live entertainment on weekends. A hidden dining room will seat up to 16 people, and a mezzanine private event space overlooking the dining room will seat up to 40 people.

The brunch and dinner menus will include both favorite dishes from the current menu as well as new items from owner Fares Kargar, culinary director Jonathan McDowell and creative culinary director Corey Jones.

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Options will include hummus garnished with crispy chickpea and sumac; Omani shrimp with Persian dried lime, sour orange and herbs; chinjeh, beef sirloin with saffron, onion and yogurt marinade; and sabzi polo made with scallions, parsley, cilantro, and fenugreek basmati rice.

The new savory brunch menu will feature dishes like Shroom Peynirli Pide with oyster mushrooms, fried onion and kasseri cheese and bakery items such as baklava with walnut, phyllo dough, pistachio and orange blossom.

A new cocktail list from beverage director Francis Coligado will be offered in Buckhead, with different options at the indoor and outdoor bars.

Drinks will be focused on Persian flavors, using ingredients and spices imported from Iran like barberries, cardamom, Persian dried lime and sour cherries. The beverage list will also feature draft beer, Mediterranean natural wines and sharbats, non-alcoholic drinks made from fruit and flowers.

Delbar “is a love letter to the influential dishes that shaped chef and owner Fares Kargar’s youth and the women in his life who instilled in him a deep appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking,” according to a press release.

Kargar left his native Iran at 17, eventually landing in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University while working at several restaurants, including Rumi’s KitchenHe opened Delbar in Inman Park in 2020, with a menu featuring dishes like lamb-neck shawarma, trout stuffed with pomegranate, walnuts and herbs, hummus and tahdig.

In addition to Delbar, Kargar also owns food stall Bibi in Ponce City Market, which he opened in late 2022.

