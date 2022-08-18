BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-20 in DeKalb County after serious crash
Podcast: A sneak peek at our new format and from 2021, Chuck Leavell on the Rolling Stones

Chuck Leavell is back on the road with the Stones, on their first tour without the late Charlie Watts. "Charlie Watts would never want to be the reason this band would stop, I can tell you that."

Chuck Leavell is back on the road with the Stones, on their first tour without the late Charlie Watts. "Charlie Watts would never want to be the reason this band would stop, I can tell you that."

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer, and this week, we’re going to start things off with a little sneak peek at what we’re working on. Here, I’m joined by our food, dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras and our entertainment reporter Rodney Ho to talk about some of the week’s hot topics. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more of the new podcast format, which will include this and much more. This week, we’ll also hear an interview with Chuck Leavell from November 2021.

As the de facto music director of The Rolling Stones during the last 40 years of touring, Georgian Leavell not only handled keyboard duties, he frequently took charge of the music on stage, as a sort of conductor. In performance he kept in eye contact with the late Charlie Watts, since any signal by the music director has to be telegraphed by the drummer. They had a unique relationship and the loss of the legendary drummer hit him hard. But the show goes on and The Rolling Stones, and Leavell, performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021. Bo Emerson spoke with Leavell about the Stones and about his tree-farming life just outside of Macon and we’ll hear that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find the conversation at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Simp is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Simp is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Simp is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline.

Simp is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Simp is simply as easygoing as it gets! He’s a very low-key fellow who isn’t in a hurry about anything. The 5-year-old is content just sitting back and enjoying life’s ride. Human connection is his favorite thing of all. Pets on the chest, head, rump — it’s all good with him.  Although he likes to stay close, Simp understands that even humans need personal space from time to time, and he is happy to oblige. For his day-to-day activities, Simp enjoys a healthy balance of zoomies around the yard and relaxing inside for an afternoon snooze.  His mellow demeanor will capture your heart instantly.  Simp can’t wait to start his new life with your family and you can meet Simp today at the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

