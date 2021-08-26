ajc logo
Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene

Velvet Taco offers more than 20 tacos that feature flavor combinations inspired by international cuisines. Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com
Velvet Taco offers more than 20 tacos that feature flavor combinations inspired by international cuisines. Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

This week, we’ll hear from the AJC’s dining editor Ligaya Figueras and contributor Wendell Brock.

Our dining team will be talking about some of the interesting things that are happening on Atlanta’s dining scene and how that’s affecting the AJC’s dining coverage. And, if you love tacos (and who doesn’t?), you won’t want to miss this week’s episode. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

