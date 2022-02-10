Hamburger icon
Podcast: A conversation with the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

This week, we’ll hear from the stars of a Nat Geo reality series.

Drs. Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges graduated from Fort Valley State University and then attended veterinary school at Tuskegee University. Those are two of only four historically Black universities — with Delaware State University and Florida A&M — to offer a degree in veterinary medicine, and Tuskegee is the only one to offer a doctorate. The two opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in 1999, and now have their own show, “Critter Fixers: Country Vets.” Season 3 will premiere on Nat Geo Wild at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and you can watch the first two seasons on Disney+ (look for the Nat Geo Wild tab). The AJC’s Nancy Clanton recently spoke with the vets about their work for this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

