Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue

Yacht Rock Revue taking their bows Nov. 24, 2021 at the reopening of Venkman's, the venue their company owns. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
Yacht Rock Revue taking their bows Nov. 24, 2021 at the reopening of Venkman's, the venue their company owns. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Access Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

accessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll talk with some of the guys from the Atlanta musical phenomenon Yacht Rock Revue.

It all started with a theme night back in 2007, when some local musicians turned a compilation of soft-rock hits into a set list at 10 High in the basement of the Dark Horse Tavern. But nobody on stage had any idea this was the genesis of what would become Yacht Rock Revue, and that 14 years later, seven of the musicians from that 10 High gig would play many of those same songs in front of 6,000 cheering fans at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. It’s truly a phenomenon and Rodney Ho has written about the band and he spoke with some of the band members about their unexpected career for this week’s podcast and he’s here to bring us that conversation.

ExploreRead Rodney Ho's profile of the band

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Podcast: Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in basement

Podcast: Memories of the Pink Pig

Podcast: The return of dining reviews to the AJC

Podcast: ‘Picturing the South’ with High Museum of Art curator Gregory Harris

Podcast: Georgia’s Chuck Leavell on his tree farm, the Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts

Podcast: A homecoming for Algiers, Atlanta’s trans-Atlantic music makers

Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene

Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years

Podcast: How the Rosenwald Schools powered a renaissance in Black America

Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Keeping New Year’s resolutions
37m ago
Midtown Promenade announces slate of new restaurants, retail
19h ago
New Year’s Eve Celebrations and More: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
20h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top