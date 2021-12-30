Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue

It all started with a theme night back in 2007, when some local musicians turned a compilation of soft-rock hits into a set list at 10 High in the basement of the Dark Horse Tavern. But nobody on stage had any idea this was the genesis of what would become Yacht Rock Revue, and that 14 years later, seven of the musicians from that 10 High gig would play many of those same songs in front of 6,000 cheering fans at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. It’s truly a phenomenon and Rodney Ho has written about the band and he spoke with some of the band members about their unexpected career for this week’s podcast and he’s here to bring us that conversation.