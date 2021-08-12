ajc logo
Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years

Eric Levin, owner of Criminal Records, in front of the stage at his store on July 31, 2021. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Eric Levin, owner of Criminal Records, in front of the stage at his store on July 31, 2021. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Located in Little Five Points, the store is still going strong in its third location.

This week, we’ll visit Atlanta’s Criminal Records.

Criminal Records, located in Little Five Points, is celebrating a milestone this weekend. They’ve been supplying music lovers with CDs, vinyl, comics and more for 30 years. Atlanta is a town that’s rich in record stores, and many of them have been around for a very long time. Criminal’s anniversary puts them in that esteemed company. Find out what keeps them going as Rodney Ho talks with owner Eric Levin about the venerable record shop and what they have planned to mark three decades in business. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

