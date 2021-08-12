Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years

Criminal Records, located in Little Five Points, is celebrating a milestone this weekend. They’ve been supplying music lovers with CDs, vinyl, comics and more for 30 years. Atlanta is a town that’s rich in record stores, and many of them have been around for a very long time. Criminal’s anniversary puts them in that esteemed company. Find out what keeps them going as Rodney Ho talks with owner Eric Levin about the venerable record shop and what they have planned to mark three decades in business. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.