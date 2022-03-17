Hamburger icon
Podcast: The future of Atlanta’s historic Plaza Theatre

The Plaza Theatre owner Christopher Escobar has ambitious plans for the theater after signing a 25-year lease. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

The Plaza Theatre owner Christopher Escobar has ambitious plans for the theater after signing a 25-year lease.

This week, we’re going to hear about an Atlanta landmark that’s looking to the future.

Located in the Briarcliff Plaza shopping center, now branded Plaza on Ponce, the Plaza Theatre is the only independently owned movie theater remaining inside the Perimeter and the longest continuously operating one of its kind in Atlanta. Christopher Escobar, 35, purchased the Plaza in 2017 and recently signed a 25-year lease with Asana Partners, who bought the Plaza on Ponce shopping center five years ago. Despite the societal challenges working against him - the rise of streaming, the pandemic, fancy multiplexes - he sees a pathway to make the Plaza even more of a neighborhood magnet, a community hub, a gathering spot. And he has big plans. Rodney Ho spoke with Escobar about those plans and the future of the Plaza Theatre for this week’s podcast.Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

