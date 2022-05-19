Podcast: Talking all things pizza with the AJC’s dining team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Spring Dining Guide was published earlier this week.
This time we’re focusing on something that just about everybody loves: pizza. Whether it’s vegan options or a pie piled high with pepperoni, you’re sure to find a favorite among the many options our team has compiled. You’ll also find short profiles of the folks who create these tasty treats. On this week’s podcast, dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC contributor and award-winning food and culture writer Wendell Brock will talk about our deep dive into this no-hassle, all-occasions, affordable food that comes in a remarkable array of styles. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Pizza in Atlanta
The Spring Dining Guide from The Atlanta Journal Constitution is devoted to the best pizza pies, pizza places and pizza makers in metro Atlanta.
- AJC Dining Guide: 2022 Pizza edition
- 15 classic pizzas to try in metro Atlanta
- Meet the pizzaioli of Atlanta
- 6 Atlanta pizza parlors that have stood the test of time
- 15 new places to try pizza in Atlanta
- For an original bite of Atlanta, try a pop-up pizzeria
- 5 places to try pizza by the slice
- 5 pan pizzas to try in metro Atlanta
- Save room for these desserts from five Atlanta pizzerias
- In metro Atlanta, you’ll find pizza with flavors from around the world
- Try these spots for gluten-free pizza in metro Atlanta
- Where to find vegan pizza in metro Atlanta
- 6 other ways to enjoy pizza dough and garlic
- Play dough: 4 Atlanta pizzerias that keep kids occupied
Tsareena is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Tsareena is a sweet 2-year-old who always has her eye on the ball and is looking for a playful pal. We know she would do wonderful with someone whose love language is also quality time! Tsareena is ready to share her big smile with you. Go meet her at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
