More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
Podcast: Talking all things pizza with the AJC’s dining team

Dolo’s Pizza pop-up in Underground Atlanta, with owners Alyson Williams (left) and Yusef Walker showing off two of their pizzas. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Spring Dining Guide was published earlier this week.

This time we’re focusing on something that just about everybody loves: pizza. Whether it’s vegan options or a pie piled high with pepperoni, you’re sure to find a favorite among the many options our team has compiled. You’ll also find short profiles of the folks who create these tasty treats. On this week’s podcast, dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC contributor and award-winning food and culture writer Wendell Brock will talk about our deep dive into this no-hassle, all-occasions, affordable food that comes in a remarkable array of styles. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Pizza in Atlanta

The Spring Dining Guide from The Atlanta Journal Constitution is devoted to the best pizza pies, pizza places and pizza makers in metro Atlanta.

Tsareena is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Tsareena is a sweet 2-year-old who always has her eye on the ball and is looking for a playful pal. We know she would do wonderful with someone whose love language is also quality time! Tsareena is ready to share her big smile with you. Go meet her at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

