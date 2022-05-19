Podcast: Talking all things pizza with the AJC’s dining team

Tsareena is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Tsareena is a sweet 2-year-old who always has her eye on the ball and is looking for a playful pal. We know she would do wonderful with someone whose love language is also quality time! Tsareena is ready to share her big smile with you. Go meet her at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.

