Podcast: A conversation with Bobby Brown about his new A&E “Biography” and docuseries

This week, Rodney Ho talks with Bobby Brown about his life and his two new TV projects.
For a long time, Bobby Brown was a tabloid magnet. Often, his misdeeds overshadowed his successful music career with both New Edition and as a solo artist. His relationship with Whitney Houston kept him in the headlines, as spotlighted on Bravo’s “Being Bobby Brown” reality show in 2005 while they lived in Atlanta. It overshadowed the show itself, meant to be a comeback vehicle for him. Instead, their marriage ended. Now at age 53, Brown is now in a position to look back on his life with the help of A&E’s “Biography” series, airing May 30 and 31. Rodney Ho spoke with Brown about the show and we’ll hear that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Amari is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Amari is the hunky boy with soulful eyes. He’s like the kid in junior high who waits for a few songs before asking a girl to dance; a little shy at first, but he’s ultimately the life of the party. At heart, Amari loves nothing more than some gentle pets and to quietly cuddle up in your lap. He’s also a big fan of treats, chasing toys and sunbathing. When he’s feeling extra silly, Amari will squirm around on his back hoping for belly rubs. Amari can’t wait to be your new BFF. Adopt or foster Amari from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta. Amari’s adoption fee is generously sponsored by Litner + Deganian.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
