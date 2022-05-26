Podcast: A conversation with Bobby Brown about his new A&E “Biography” and docuseries

Combined Shape Caption Amari is this week's adoptable pet from Life Community Animal Center. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Amari is this week's adoptable pet from Life Community Animal Center. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Amari is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Amari is the hunky boy with soulful eyes. He’s like the kid in junior high who waits for a few songs before asking a girl to dance; a little shy at first, but he’s ultimately the life of the party. At heart, Amari loves nothing more than some gentle pets and to quietly cuddle up in your lap. He’s also a big fan of treats, chasing toys and sunbathing. When he’s feeling extra silly, Amari will squirm around on his back hoping for belly rubs. Amari can’t wait to be your new BFF. Adopt or foster Amari from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta. Amari’s adoption fee is generously sponsored by Litner + Deganian.