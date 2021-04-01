Podcast: These landmarks celebrate Atlanta’s musical legacy

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week, we’ll take a look at ways to explore Atlanta’s musical history.
They’re a little different than the Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park or the Big Chicken in Marietta, but musical landmarks around the city — and state —maintain their own charm. The continued growth of the music industry in the city and region, coupled with its peerless history, means plenty of opportunities to swing by iconic spots, both new and old.
On this week’s podcast, the AJC’s music writer Melissa Ruggieri will talk about some of the places that celebrate Atlanta’s musical legacy.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
More from accessAtlanta:
Podcast: 2021 Spring Break Ideas for Georgians
Podcast interview: William Bell, an architect of Memphis soul