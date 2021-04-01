Podcast: These landmarks celebrate Atlanta’s musical legacy

They’re a little different than the Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park or the Big Chicken in Marietta, but musical landmarks around the city — and state —maintain their own charm. The continued growth of the music industry in the city and region, coupled with its peerless history, means plenty of opportunities to swing by iconic spots, both new and old.

On this week’s podcast, the AJC’s music writer Melissa Ruggieri will talk about some of the places that celebrate Atlanta’s musical legacy.