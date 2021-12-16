ajc logo
X

Podcast: Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in basement

Anthony SantAnselmo of Woodstock built out a children's rental nook in what is normally the mudroom in his basement. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Caption
Anthony SantAnselmo of Woodstock built out a children's rental nook in what is normally the mudroom in his basement. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Access Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

accessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll hear about a Woodstock man’s unusual hobby.

Sample HTML block

Man caves often feature neon beer signs, autographed sports jerseys mounted on the wall, a big-screen TV and maybe a foosball table or a Ms. Pac-Man machine. But Anthony Sant’Anselmo of Woodstock decided to go a different route in his classic suburban home on a cul-de-sac. Over the past three years, his basement has been transformed into a 1980s-era video rental store he named Mondo Video stocked with 6,000 VHS tapes and side rooms focused on films for kids, sports lovers and food.

Caption
Woodstock animator Anthony Sant'Anselmo spent three years building out his dream 1980s era video rental store in his basement called Mondo Video. He spared no details. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY

Woodstock animator Anthony Sant'Anselmo spent three years building out his dream 1980s era video rental store in his basement called Mondo Video. He spared no details. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Caption
Woodstock animator Anthony Sant'Anselmo spent three years building out his dream 1980s era video rental store in his basement called Mondo Video. He spared no details. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY

Credit: RODNEY

He painstakingly created “distressed” brick walls going down the stairs and into the main room to evoke a Manhattan nook-style video store circa 1986. He had a friend design a special Mondo Video logo of a girl on a Pee Wee Herman-style scooter with VHS tapes on the back. He installed a saloon double-door for a small “adult” section. Movie posters (“Risky Business,” “Mac and Me”) and cardboard cutouts of “E.T.,” Chevy Chase, Richard Pryor and Paul Hogan of “Crocodile Dundee” fame accent the space. He even built out shelves that are actually hidden doors into other rooms.

Rodney Ho spoke with Sant’Anselmo about his basement makeover and he’ll bring us that conversation.

ExploreRead Rodney Ho's story on the basement video store transformation

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Podcast: Memories of the Pink Pig

Podcast: The return of dining reviews to the AJC

Podcast: ‘Picturing the South’ with High Museum of Art curator Gregory Harris

Podcast: Georgia’s Chuck Leavell on his tree farm, the Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts

Podcast: A homecoming for Algiers, Atlanta’s trans-Atlantic music makers

Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene

Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years

Podcast: How the Rosenwald Schools powered a renaissance in Black America

Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage

About the Author

ajc.com

Shane Harrison

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Review: Synchronicity’s jammin’ ‘Wonderland’ takes kids down the rabbit hole
43m ago
Getting your ice and snow fix in and around Atlanta
55m ago
Discovering the best out-of-the-way murals east and west of downtown Atlanta
58m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top