Podcast: A look at some of the best films of 2021

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

accessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll talk movies.

Art and film critic Felicia Feaster discusses some of the best films of the year with her son Addison, who studies film and English at college. They agree that director Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” is their favorite of the year and were wowed by Joel Coen’s take on Shakespeare’s classic play in the remarkable The Tragedy of Macbeth. Tune in to hear more of their favorites of 2021 on this week’s podcast.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

