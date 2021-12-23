Podcast: A look at some of the best films of 2021

Art and film critic Felicia Feaster discusses some of the best films of the year with her son Addison, who studies film and English at college. They agree that director Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” is their favorite of the year and were wowed by Joel Coen’s take on Shakespeare’s classic play in the remarkable The Tragedy of Macbeth. Tune in to hear more of their favorites of 2021 on this week’s podcast.