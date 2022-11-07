Votes are in: These are your favorite stalls at Atlanta’s food halls

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.
“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”
Within these food halls are stalls serving dishes from around the world and around the corner. But the question remained — which of the food hall’s vendors do our you like most?
Here are the top vote-getters of our recent polls. Did your favorite win? Be sure to check out our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.
Ph’East at The Battery: 26 Thai
Market Hall at Halcyon: Gu’s Dumplings
Collective Food Hall at Coda: El Burro Pollo
Qommunity: MikChan’s
Southern Feedstore: Gyro Gyro
Krog Street Market: Varuni Napoli
Chattahoochee Food Works: (tie) Patty & Franks and MozzaBella
Marietta Square Market: Bull Gogi
Municipal Market: Panbury’s Double Crust Pies
Ponce City Market: H&F Burger
Politan Row at Colony Square: Tandoon Pizza and Wings
