Votes are in: These are your favorite stalls at Atlanta’s food halls

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Within these food halls are stalls serving dishes from around the world and around the corner. But the question remained — which of the food hall’s vendors do our you like most?