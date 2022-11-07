ajc logo
Votes are in: These are your favorite stalls at Atlanta’s food halls

Food and Recipes
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Winners ranged from dumplings to burgers to pies

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Within these food halls are stalls serving dishes from around the world and around the corner. But the question remained — which of the food hall’s vendors do our you like most?

Here are the top vote-getters of our recent polls. Did your favorite win? Be sure to check out our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.

Ph’East at The Battery: 26 Thai

Market Hall at Halcyon: Gu’s Dumplings

Collective Food Hall at Coda: El Burro Pollo

Qommunity: MikChan’s

Southern Feedstore: Gyro Gyro

Krog Street Market: Varuni Napoli

Chattahoochee Food Works: (tie) Patty & Franks and MozzaBella

Marietta Square Market: Bull Gogi

Municipal Market: Panbury’s Double Crust Pies

Ponce City Market: H&F Burger

Politan Row at Colony Square: Tandoon Pizza and Wings

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

