Atlanta food halls: Visiting Qommunity in East Atlanta

The crown jewel of Qommunity is MikChan’s, a sister restaurant to Cabbagetown’s JenChan’s. Nestled in its own space adjacent to the other stalls, it serves a comfort food menu for breakfast and lunch. Standouts include the Mexican pizza, an elevated version of the Taco Bell classic, and the Mik-fil-A, a worthy homage to the chicken sandwich from the Atlanta-based chain with a name that rhymes. You can wash them down with a rotating lineup of refreshing slushies, including the lush pink bissap, a combination of tart and sweet.

MikChan’s also offers the banh mi from Trinh’s We Suki Suki, which continues to serve pho and Vietnamese street food.

In the main hall is Ruki’s Kitchen, where the dishes include the sega tibs, with chunks of tender spiced beef complemented by the crunch of sliced onion, garlic and tomato. You can pair it with mesir, a side of red lentils that hit you with a sneaky bit of spice after a few bites.

Elsewhere in the hall, you can get a surprisingly satisfying bowl of 1-Up vegan ramen from Lifting Noodles. You might want to order it with kale noodles, which bring out the umami of the creamy broth.

Be warned that the eccentricity of Qommunity sometimes can lead to frustration — vendor Carrib x Creole was closed the three times I tried to visit, and a stall listed on the website actually had moved out. But, as long as you keep an eye on Instagram for updates, you’ll be rewarded with dishes that only get more addictive upon return visits.

477 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-901-6992, qommunityeav.com

