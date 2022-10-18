Atlanta food halls: Visiting Krog Street Market

At French-inspired Little Tart patisserie, the bakery case is filled to the brim with sable cookies, croissants made of dozens of buttery, flaky layers and exquisite tarts topped with seasonal ingredients. A matcha latte and a ham and gruyere croissant make a satisfying breakfast or lunch.

There probably will be a line for Gu’s zhong-style dumplings, which are stuffed, boiled half-moons of dough bathed in a sweet-spicy-salty sauce that clings and soaks in.

You can view the wood-burning oven direct from Italy at Varuni Napoli, where you can get an authentic Neapolitan Margherita with San Marzano tomatoes, basil and fresh buffalo mozzarella.

If you’re looking for something to drink, Hop City has 60 rotating taps, as well as a full bar in the heart of Krog’s Living Room.

Meanwhile, the Swim Up window at Ticonderoga Club serves the nationally acclaimed bar’s shaken signature Ticonderoga Cup, featuring rum, oloroso sherry, golden pineapple syrup and cognac over crushed ice.

You can get dessert while at Little Tart, or head to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream for creative flavors of ice cream made with dairy from grass-fed cows. Your kids probably would love a scoop of buttercream birthday cake while you stroll on the Beltline.

99 Krog St., Atlanta. thekrogdistrict.com

