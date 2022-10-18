BreakingNews
Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
Atlanta food halls: Visiting Krog Street Market

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Housed in a 1920s factory warehouse, Krog Street Market’s dominant theme is food. Open since 2014, the market is home to more than 20 vendors and is near the Eastside Beltline.

Wandering around the market, you can taste a bit of the world.

Stop by Jai Ho for an Indian street food snack of pani poori — crisp, hollow shells filled with potato and chutney and topped with chaat masala and sweet, spicy imli pani sauce.

Fred’s Meat & Bread serves one of the best cheesesteaks in town, and the pimento cheese club is a delicious Southern twist on a BLT, with fried green tomatoes, poblano pepper, thick applewood smoked bacon and pimento cheese all cradled in toasted bread.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

At French-inspired Little Tart patisserie, the bakery case is filled to the brim with sable cookies, croissants made of dozens of buttery, flaky layers and exquisite tarts topped with seasonal ingredients. A matcha latte and a ham and gruyere croissant make a satisfying breakfast or lunch.

There probably will be a line for Gu’s zhong-style dumplings, which are stuffed, boiled half-moons of dough bathed in a sweet-spicy-salty sauce that clings and soaks in.

You can view the wood-burning oven direct from Italy at Varuni Napoli, where you can get an authentic Neapolitan Margherita with San Marzano tomatoes, basil and fresh buffalo mozzarella.

If you’re looking for something to drink, Hop City has 60 rotating taps, as well as a full bar in the heart of Krog’s Living Room.

Meanwhile, the Swim Up window at Ticonderoga Club serves the nationally acclaimed bar’s shaken signature Ticonderoga Cup, featuring rum, oloroso sherry, golden pineapple syrup and cognac over crushed ice.

You can get dessert while at Little Tart, or head to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream for creative flavors of ice cream made with dairy from grass-fed cows. Your kids probably would love a scoop of buttercream birthday cake while you stroll on the Beltline.

99 Krog St., Atlanta. thekrogdistrict.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Housing expert: Atlanta housing market now in recession
