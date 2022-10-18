Atlanta food halls: Visiting Ponce City Market

Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

The H&F Burger started out at Holeman and Finch, then the griddled-gooey double cheeseburger became a sensation on Ponce. Red onion, house-made pickles and an H&F pain de mie bun squish together to make it a meaty, mouthwatering mess.

Credit: C. W. Cameron Credit: C. W. Cameron

Honeysuckle Gelato is for adults and kids. You can get super smooth gelato or refreshing sorbet, served by the scoop, or in floats, shakes or pints. Flavors include decadent chocolate brownie chunk, refreshing honey fig and nutty brown butter. Check out the gelato sandwiches and floats, too.

The Tap on Ponce has beer, wine, cider and nonalcoholic beverages on draft, plus bottles and cans to go. What’s even better, you can sip your drinks while exploring the food hall. A recommended choice for such a stroll is the citrusy, hop-forward A Night on Ponce from Three Taverns.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.