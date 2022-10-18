Atlanta food halls: Visiting Ponce City Market

Once a Sears warehouse, and later City Hall East, Ponce City Market blossomed a decade ago into a mixed-use development with apartments, shops and offices. But, the sprawling food hall — with its rooftop deck, seasonal farmers market and access to the Eastside Beltline — is what keeps crowds coming back for more.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The media noche sandwich at “Top Chef” contestant Hector Santiago’s El Super Pan features a luscious take on the Cuban classic, with perfect roasted pork, ham, chicharrón, melty Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on buttery Latin brioche bread.
Nani’s piri piri chicken is James Beard Award-winner Meherwan Irani’s take on rotisserie chicken, but it’s nothing like the grocery store staple. Marinated, all-natural birds from Joyce Farms, rubbed with house piri piri, are a spicy-juicy delight, whole or on a bun.
Credit: Mia Yakel
The H&F Burger started out at Holeman and Finch, then the griddled-gooey double cheeseburger became a sensation on Ponce. Red onion, house-made pickles and an H&F pain de mie bun squish together to make it a meaty, mouthwatering mess.
Credit: C. W. Cameron
Honeysuckle Gelato is for adults and kids. You can get super smooth gelato or refreshing sorbet, served by the scoop, or in floats, shakes or pints. Flavors include decadent chocolate brownie chunk, refreshing honey fig and nutty brown butter. Check out the gelato sandwiches and floats, too.
The Tap on Ponce has beer, wine, cider and nonalcoholic beverages on draft, plus bottles and cans to go. What’s even better, you can sip your drinks while exploring the food hall. A recommended choice for such a stroll is the citrusy, hop-forward A Night on Ponce from Three Taverns.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com
